Key scores 19 to carry Indiana State over Evansville in MVC

By Associated Press
2021/03/06 07:03
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Tyreke Key posted 19 points and nine rebounds as Indiana State defeated Evansville 53-43 in the Missouri Valley Conference Tourney quarterfinals on Friday.

Indiana State will play No. 20 Loyola Chicago in the semifinals on Saturday.

Tre Williams had 10 points for Indiana State (15-9). Jake LaRavia added nine rebounds.

Evansville scored 14 second-half points, a season low for the team.

Evan Kuhlman and Noah Frederking each had 10 points for the Purple Aces (9-16). Shamar Givance had seven rebounds. Jawaun Newton, whose 13 points per game coming into the contest ranked second on the Purple Aces, had six points on 2-of-11 shooting.

