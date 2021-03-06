Alexa
Davison, Robertson lift E. Washington past Idaho St. 75-62

By Associated Press
2021/03/06 06:58
CHENEY, Wash. (AP) — Jacob Davison had 18 points to lead five Eastern Washington players in double figures as the Eagles topped Idaho State 75-62 on Friday.

Tyler Robertson added 13 points, Michael Meadows and Jack Perry scored 11 each and Tanner Groves had 10 for EWU (13-7, 12-3 Big Sky Conference).

Robert Ford III had 16 points and nine rebounds for the Bengals (13-10, 8-6). Tarik Cool added 15 points. Malik Porter had 14 points and nine rebounds.

The Eagles leveled the season series against the Bengals. Idaho State defeated Eastern Washington 68-63 last Wednesday.

