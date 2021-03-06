Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Rice narrowly beats Our Lady of the Lake 80-77

By Associated Press
2021/03/06 06:21
Rice narrowly beats Our Lady of the Lake 80-77

HOUSTON (AP) — Quincy Olivari scored 25 points and Rice held off Our Lady of the Lake 80-77 on Friday.

Olivari and Travis Evee each made a pair of free throws, for three-point leads, in the final 16 seconds left to help secure it.

Evee had 12 points for Rice (13-12), which snapped its four-game losing streak. Chris Mullins added 10 points.

Ethan White had 24 points for the Saints. Ruben Monzon added 17 points. Jordan Embry had 17 points.

The Owls improve to 2-0 against the Saints on the season. Rice defeated Our Lady of the Lake 103-64 on Nov. 28.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-03-06 07:36 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese buy entire year's worth of pineapple exports to China in 4 days
Taiwanese buy entire year's worth of pineapple exports to China in 4 days
Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Wife of Taiwanese table tennis star admits to staying in hotel with another man
Wife of Taiwanese table tennis star admits to staying in hotel with another man
Japan orders record 6,000 tons of Taiwan pineapples
Japan orders record 6,000 tons of Taiwan pineapples
Taiwanese-Japanese table tennis stars to divorce
Taiwanese-Japanese table tennis stars to divorce
Beijing plans to build highway connecting China to Taiwan by 2035
Beijing plans to build highway connecting China to Taiwan by 2035
Germany to send 1st warship through South China Sea in nearly 2 decades
Germany to send 1st warship through South China Sea in nearly 2 decades
Taiwanese college basketball player apologizes for racial slur
Taiwanese college basketball player apologizes for racial slur
8 Taiwan van passengers sat maskless with COVID-positive Filipino
8 Taiwan van passengers sat maskless with COVID-positive Filipino
Taiwan ranked 2nd freest in Asia by Freedom House
Taiwan ranked 2nd freest in Asia by Freedom House