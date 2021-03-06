Alexa
Valencia rallies late to beat Villarreal in Spanish league

By Associated Press
2021/03/06 06:18
MADRID (AP) — Valencia score twice in the final minutes to come from behind and defeat Villarreal 2-1 in the Spanish league on Friday.

Carlos Soler converted an 86th-minute penalty kick and Gonçalo Guedes netted the winner one minute into stoppage time to give the hosts the victory at Mestalla Stadium.

Gerard Moreno put the visitors ahead in the 40th, also with a penalty kick. Both penalties were called after video review.

The win, which moved Valencia to 11th place, came amid talks that a Malaysian prince is considering buying the club from Singaporean owner Peter Lim.

The result extended Villarreal's winless streak to seven consecutive league games. It stayed seventh in the standings.

Atlético Madrid leads the league ahead of Barcelona and Real Madrid.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-03-06 07:35 GMT+08:00

