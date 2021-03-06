Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

How major US stock indexes fared Friday

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/03/06 05:34
How major US stock indexes fared Friday

A late rebound in technology companies pulled the stock market out of a slump and helped give the S&P 500 its first weekly gain in three weeks.

Investors were encouraged by a government report that U.S. employers picked up the pace of hiring last month. However they were also still anxious over a recent surge in long-term interest rates in the bond market, which can slow the economy and discourage borrowing.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 rose 73.47 points, or 2%, to 3,841.94.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 572.16 points, or 1.9%, to 31,496.30

The Nasdaq rose 196.68 points, or 1.5%, to 12,920.15.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 45.29 points, or 2.1% to 2,192.21.

For the week:

The S&P 500 rose 30.79 points, or 0.8%.

The Dow rose 563.93 points, or 1.8%.

The Nasdaq fell 272.20 points, or 2.1%.

The Russell 2000 fell 8.84 points, or 0.4%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 85.87 points, or 2.3%.

The Dow is up 889.82 points, or 2.9%.

The Nasdaq is up 31.87 points, or 0.2%.

The Russell 2000 is up 217.36 points, or 11%.

Updated : 2021-03-06 07:35 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese buy entire year's worth of pineapple exports to China in 4 days
Taiwanese buy entire year's worth of pineapple exports to China in 4 days
Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Wife of Taiwanese table tennis star admits to staying in hotel with another man
Wife of Taiwanese table tennis star admits to staying in hotel with another man
Japan orders record 6,000 tons of Taiwan pineapples
Japan orders record 6,000 tons of Taiwan pineapples
Taiwanese-Japanese table tennis stars to divorce
Taiwanese-Japanese table tennis stars to divorce
Beijing plans to build highway connecting China to Taiwan by 2035
Beijing plans to build highway connecting China to Taiwan by 2035
Germany to send 1st warship through South China Sea in nearly 2 decades
Germany to send 1st warship through South China Sea in nearly 2 decades
Taiwanese college basketball player apologizes for racial slur
Taiwanese college basketball player apologizes for racial slur
8 Taiwan van passengers sat maskless with COVID-positive Filipino
8 Taiwan van passengers sat maskless with COVID-positive Filipino
Taiwan ranked 2nd freest in Asia by Freedom House
Taiwan ranked 2nd freest in Asia by Freedom House