Preston leads Liberty over Stetson 77-64 in Atlantic Sun

By Associated Press
2021/03/06 05:47
ACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Chris Parker scored 16 points and Blake Preston had 13 points and 10 rebounds to lead Liberty to a 77-64 win over Stetson in the Atlantic Sun Conference tournament semifinals on Friday.

Liberty (22-5) reached a conference championship game for the fourth straight season.

Darius McGhee added 13 points and nine assists for Liberty.

Christiaan Jones had 20 points for the Hatters (11-14). Chase Johnston added 16 points. Rob Perry, the Hatters’ leading scorer heading into the contest at 15 points per game, was held to six points (3 of 10).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-03-06 07:34 GMT+08:00

