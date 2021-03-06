Alexa
By Associated Press
2021/03/06 05:35
Gap, NXP rise; SmileDirectClub, Norwegian Cruise Line fall

Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:

SmileDirectClub Inc., down 51 cents to $10.09.

The Nashville-based maker of teeth aligners expects to make less profit this quarter versus the fourth quarter of last year.

NXP Semiconductors NV, up $13.62 to $180.90.

The Dutch semiconductor company raised its dividend 50% and announced a stock repurchase program.

CoStar Group Inc., up $40.23 to $798.69.

The real estate data provider withdrew its bid to buy CoreLogic, citing a recent increase in interest rates that could impact mortgage refinancing.

Costco Wholesale Corp., down $1.72 to $317.32.

The retailer's earnings missed forecasts as the company paid out higher wage premiums to employees during the pandemic.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., down $4.05 to $28.85.

The cruise line operator announced a stock offering of more than 47 million shares.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc., down $3.01 to $27.29.

Company chairman Chamath Palihapitiya sold his remaining personal stake of 6.2 million shares in the company this week.

Exxon Mobil Corp., up $2.22 to $60.93.

Energy companies benefited from another increase in the price of crude oil.

Gap Inc., up $1.93 to $27.31.

The clothing chain reported far better earnings than Wall Street analysts were expecting.

Updated : 2021-03-06 07:34 GMT+08:00

