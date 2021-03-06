Alexa
By JOHN WAWROW , AP Sports Writer, Associated Press
2021/03/06 04:47
Bills sign safety Hyde to 2-year, $19.2 million extension

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills signed veteran safety Micah Hyde to a two-year contract extension on Friday.

The Bills announced the signing, while a person with direct knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press that it averages close to $9.6 million a year. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the team did not reveal the value of the deal.

The 30-year-old Hyde had one season remaining on a five-year contract he signed upon joining the Bills in free agency in 2017, and is now locked up through 2023. He is entering his ninth NFL season after spending his first four with the Green Bay Packers.

In Buffalo, Hyde and fellow safety Jordan Poyer were the first veterans brought in two months after Sean McDermott took over as coach. Over that time, the two have been key members of the secondary, rounded out by cornerback Tre’Davious White. The secondary has consistently been one of the Bills' strengths over the past four years.

Hyde is also highly regarded for his leadership ability and helping McDermott establish a culture that has led to the Bills reach the playoffs in three of their past four seasons following a 17-year drought.

A four-year starter in Buffalo, he was credited with 70 tackles, and had one interception in 15 games last season. Hyde had a career-best five interceptions in 2017, when he earned second-team All-Pro honors and made the Pro Bowl.

