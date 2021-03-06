Alexa
BC-US--Cocoa, US

By Associated Press
2021/03/06 04:19
New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Friday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change
Mar 2546 Down 79
Mar 2706 Down 79
May 2546 Down 77
May 2579 2592 2541 2546 Down 79
Jul 2580 2591 2541 2546 Down 77
Sep 2587 2587 2540 2544 Down 77
Dec 2574 2581 2535 2539 Down 75
Mar 2564 2564 2530 2530 Down 74
May 2559 2559 2523 2523 Down 76
Jul 2561 2561 2525 2525 Down 76
Sep 2560 2561 2528 2528 Down 76
Dec 2568 2568 2533 2533 Down 75

Updated : 2021-03-06 06:01 GMT+08:00

