BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Friday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change Mar 2546 Down 79 Mar 2706 Down 79 May 2546 Down 77 May 2579 2592 2541 2546 Down 79 Jul 2580 2591 2541 2546 Down 77 Sep 2587 2587 2540 2544 Down 77 Dec 2574 2581 2535 2539 Down 75 Mar 2564 2564 2530 2530 Down 74 May 2559 2559 2523 2523 Down 76 Jul 2561 2561 2525 2525 Down 76 Sep 2560 2561 2528 2528 Down 76 Dec 2568 2568 2533 2533 Down 75