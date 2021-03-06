Alexa
Ukrainian tycoon banned from entering US for corruption

By Associated Press
2021/03/06 03:19
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The United States has banned a Ukrainian tycoon and former regional governor, who was also a key supporter of Ukraine’s president, from entering the country.

A Friday statement by Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the ban on Ihor Kolomoyskyi, as well as his wife, son and daughter, stemmed from corruption during his 2014-15 term as governor of Ukraine’s Dnipropetrovsk region.

The statement did not give details, but said Kolomoyskyi was “involved in corrupt acts that undermined rule of law and the Ukrainian public’s faith in their government’s democratic institutions and public processes, including using his political influence and official power for his personal benefit.“

Blinken also said Kolomoyskyi is continuing actions that undermine Ukraine’s democratic processes.

Kolomoyskyi’s assets include the television station that broadcast the situation comedy starring Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who was elected Ukrainian president in 2019; he supported Zelenskiy in the campaign.

Zelenskiy did not comment on the ban.

