Friday At Buenos Aires Lawn Tennis Club Buenos Aires Purse: $329,550 Surface: Red clay BUENOS AIRES (AP) _ Results Friday from Argentina Open at Buenos Aires Lawn Tennis Club (seedings in parentheses): Men's Singles Quarterfinals

Albert Ramos-Vinolas (5), Spain, def. Sumit Nagal, India, 4-6, 6-2, 7-5.

Men's Doubles

Quarterfinals

Gonzalo Escobar, Ecuador, and Ariel Behar (4), Uruguay, def. Oliver Marach, Austria, and Luis David Martinez, Venezuela, 6-2, 7-6 (3).