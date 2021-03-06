Alexa
Tsitsipas beats Khachanov to reach Rotterdam semifinals

By Associated Press
2021/03/06 02:14
ROTTERDAM, Netherlands (AP) — Stefanos Tsitsipas recovered from a break down in the deciding set to beat Karen Khachanov and reach the semifinals of the ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament on Friday.

Seeded second, the Greek player was 3-1 down in the third before breaking back and beating Khachanov 4-6, 6-3, 7-5. Tsitsipas is seeking his first tour title since February 2020.

His win set up a semifinal against fourth-seeded Andrey Rublev, who was pushed hard by qualifier Jeremy Chardy in a 7-6 (2), 6-7 (2), 6-4 win.

Chardy saved two match points at 6-5 down in the second set. In the decider, Rublev sealed the win with his 15th ace on his fourth match point. Rublev is aiming to reach his first final of 2021 after going 5-0 in tour finals last year.

In the other half of the draw, Borna Coric or Kei Nishikori will play Tommy Paul or Marton Fucsovics in the semifinals.

Updated : 2021-03-06 04:30 GMT+08:00

