All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Washington
|22
|13
|5
|4
|30
|75
|70
|N.Y. Islanders
|23
|13
|6
|4
|30
|63
|52
|Philadelphia
|20
|12
|5
|3
|27
|67
|62
|Boston
|20
|12
|5
|3
|27
|60
|52
|Pittsburgh
|22
|12
|9
|1
|25
|68
|71
|N.Y. Rangers
|21
|9
|9
|3
|21
|59
|55
|New Jersey
|19
|7
|10
|2
|16
|47
|60
|Buffalo
|21
|6
|12
|3
|15
|48
|65
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Tampa Bay
|21
|16
|4
|1
|33
|74
|41
|Carolina
|23
|16
|6
|1
|33
|81
|62
|Florida
|22
|14
|4
|4
|32
|72
|64
|Chicago
|24
|12
|7
|5
|29
|75
|71
|Columbus
|25
|10
|10
|5
|25
|69
|80
|Nashville
|23
|10
|13
|0
|20
|55
|73
|Detroit
|26
|7
|16
|3
|17
|54
|87
|Dallas
|18
|6
|8
|4
|16
|48
|50
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Vegas
|19
|14
|4
|1
|29
|61
|41
|St. Louis
|23
|13
|8
|2
|28
|75
|73
|Colorado
|20
|12
|7
|1
|25
|61
|48
|Minnesota
|20
|12
|7
|1
|25
|62
|54
|Arizona
|22
|10
|9
|3
|23
|59
|66
|Los Angeles
|21
|9
|8
|4
|22
|62
|59
|San Jose
|20
|8
|10
|2
|18
|59
|77
|Anaheim
|23
|6
|12
|5
|17
|48
|69
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toronto
|25
|18
|5
|2
|38
|88
|59
|Winnipeg
|23
|15
|7
|1
|31
|78
|62
|Edmonton
|25
|14
|11
|0
|28
|80
|78
|Montreal
|22
|10
|6
|6
|26
|71
|65
|Calgary
|24
|11
|11
|2
|24
|66
|73
|Vancouver
|27
|10
|15
|2
|22
|77
|91
|Ottawa
|26
|8
|17
|1
|17
|70
|102
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season's temporary realignment.
N.Y. Islanders 5, Buffalo 2
Winnipeg 4, Montreal 3, OT
Philadelphia 4, Pittsburgh 3
N.Y. Rangers 6, New Jersey 1
Carolina 5, Detroit 2
Tampa Bay 3, Chicago 2, OT
Florida 5, Nashville 4
Columbus 3, Dallas 2
Calgary 7, Ottawa 3
Vancouver 3, Toronto 1
Washington at Boston, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Anaheim at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Minnesota at Arizona, 9 p.m.
St. Louis at Los Angeles, 9 p.m.
Vegas at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Buffalo at N.Y. Islanders, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, 1 p.m.
Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.
Florida at Nashville, 2 p.m.
Minnesota at Arizona, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Vancouver, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Anaheim at Colorado, 8 p.m.
Columbus at Dallas, 8 p.m.
St. Louis at Los Angeles, 9 p.m.
Calgary at Edmonton, 10 p.m.
Vegas at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Buffalo at N.Y. Islanders, 12 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Chicago, 2:30 p.m.
Florida at Carolina, 5 p.m.
New Jersey at Boston, 5 p.m.
Washington at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m.
Nashville at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Ottawa at Calgary, 9:30 p.m.
Vegas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Arizona at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Ottawa at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
St. Louis at San Jose, 9 p.m.
Los Angeles at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Montreal at Vancouver, 10 p.m.