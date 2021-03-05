Alexa
AHL Glance

By Associated Press
2021/03/05 23:09
All Times EST

AHL Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Providence 9 7 2 0 0 14 29 18
Hartford 6 2 4 0 0 4 18 20
Bridgeport 7 2 5 0 0 4 15 24
Canadian Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toronto 10 6 4 0 0 12 35 28
Laval 8 5 2 1 0 11 26 19
Manitoba 10 4 6 0 0 8 25 30
Stockton 5 3 2 0 0 6 18 16
Belleville 5 1 4 0 0 2 9 20
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Chicago 9 8 1 0 0 16 43 22
Grand Rapids 8 5 3 0 0 10 28 23
Texas 8 5 3 0 0 10 30 27
Iowa 8 3 4 1 0 7 23 34
Cleveland 6 2 3 1 0 5 20 21
Rockford 9 1 7 1 0 3 24 43
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Lehigh Valley 8 5 1 2 0 12 26 23
Hershey 9 5 2 2 0 12 27 22
Utica 8 5 2 0 1 11 31 27
Rochester 8 5 3 0 0 10 29 27
WB/Scranton 8 4 2 1 1 10 25 24
Syracuse 8 3 4 1 0 7 25 26
Binghamton 8 2 4 1 1 6 19 29
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Henderson 9 8 1 0 0 16 31 16
San Diego 12 8 4 0 0 16 39 35
Tucson 8 5 3 0 0 10 23 23
Colorado 8 3 3 2 0 8 19 22
San Jose 7 3 3 1 0 7 21 24
Bakersfield 8 3 5 0 0 6 22 19
Ontario 11 1 8 2 0 4 26 44

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

Providence 4, Bridgeport 1

Friday's Games

Manitoba at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Stockton at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Texas at Tucson, 8 p.m.

Henderson at Colorado, 8:05 p.m.

San Jose at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Hartford at Bridgeport, 1 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago, 4 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Binghamton, 4 p.m.

Ontario at Bakersfield, 6 p.m.

Iowa at Rockford, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Texas at Tucson, 8 p.m.

Henderson at Colorado, 8:05 p.m.

San Jose at San Diego, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Binghamton at Hershey, 4 p.m.

Iowa at Rockford, 5 p.m.

Ontario at Bakersfield, 5 p.m.

Monday's Games

Hartford at Providence, 1 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at WB/Scranton, 5 p.m.

Henderson at Colorado, 8:05 p.m.

Updated : 2021-03-06 01:31 GMT+08:00

