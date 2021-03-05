Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

NBA Expanded Glance

By Associated Press
2021/03/05 23:00
NBA Expanded Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away Conf
Philadelphia 24 12 .667 6-4 W-2 16-3 8-9 18-6
Brooklyn 24 13 .649 ½ 9-1 W-2 13-6 11-7 11-9
Boston 19 17 .528 5 6-4 W-4 12-5 7-12 14-10
New York 19 18 .514 7-3 W-1 11-7 8-11 13-10
Toronto 17 19 .472 7 5-5 L-2 8-8 9-11 12-11
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away Conf
Miami 18 18 .500 7-3 W-1 10-8 8-10 9-12
Charlotte 17 18 .486 ½ 5-5 W-1 9-8 8-10 9-9
Atlanta 16 20 .444 2 5-5 W-2 8-9 8-11 11-12
Washington 14 20 .412 3 7-3 W-1 7-10 7-10 5-14
Orlando 13 23 .361 5 4-6 L-5 8-12 5-11 9-13
Central Division
W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away Conf
Milwaukee 22 14 .611 6-4 W-1 14-5 8-9 12-7
Chicago 16 18 .471 5 6-4 W-1 7-11 9-7 7-8
Indiana 16 19 .457 4-6 L-1 7-11 9-8 10-11
Cleveland 14 22 .389 8 4-6 L-1 9-10 5-12 10-10
Detroit 10 26 .278 12 3-7 L-1 6-10 4-16 7-15
WESTERN CONFERENCE Southwest Division
W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away Conf
San Antonio 18 14 .563 6-4 L-1 9-10 9-4 12-13
Dallas 18 16 .529 1 8-2 W-3 9-8 9-8 9-10
Memphis 16 16 .500 2 5-5 L-1 7-11 9-5 8-10
New Orleans 15 21 .417 5 4-6 L-2 10-9 5-12 8-13
Houston 11 23 .324 8 0-10 L-13 5-10 6-13 8-11
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away Conf
Utah 27 9 .750 6-4 L-2 15-2 12-7 12-5
Portland 21 14 .600 6-4 W-3 11-6 10-8 11-9
Denver 21 15 .583 6 6-4 W-4 9-7 12-8 13-9
Oklahoma City 15 21 .417 12 4-6 W-1 6-11 9-10 7-16
Minnesota 7 29 .194 20 1-9 L-9 4-13 3-16 4-15
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away Conf
Phoenix 24 11 .686 8-2 W-4 12-6 12-5 15-7
L.A. Lakers 24 13 .649 1 3-7 L-2 11-8 13-5 17-8
L.A. Clippers 24 14 .632 4-6 L-3 12-6 12-8 14-7
Golden State 19 18 .514 6 5-5 L-3 12-6 7-12 9-10
Sacramento 14 22 .389 10½ 2-8 L-1 8-12 6-10 7-11

___

Thursday's Games

Boston 132, Toronto 125

Washington 119, L.A. Clippers 117

New York 114, Detroit 104

Denver 113, Indiana 103

Milwaukee 112, Memphis 111

Miami 103, New Orleans 93

Oklahoma City 107, San Antonio 102

Phoenix 120, Golden State 98

Portland 123, Sacramento 119

Friday's Games

No games scheduled.

Saturday's Games

No games scheduled.

Sunday's Games 2021 All-Star Game

Team Durant vs Team LeBron, 8 p.m., Atlanta

Monday's Games

No games scheduled.

Updated : 2021-03-06 01:30 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese buy entire year's worth of pineapple exports to China in 4 days
Taiwanese buy entire year's worth of pineapple exports to China in 4 days
Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Japan orders record 6,000 tons of Taiwan pineapples
Japan orders record 6,000 tons of Taiwan pineapples
Taiwanese-Japanese table tennis stars to divorce
Taiwanese-Japanese table tennis stars to divorce
Wife of Taiwanese table tennis star admits to staying in hotel with another man
Wife of Taiwanese table tennis star admits to staying in hotel with another man
Beijing plans to build highway connecting China to Taiwan by 2035
Beijing plans to build highway connecting China to Taiwan by 2035
Germany to send 1st warship through South China Sea in nearly 2 decades
Germany to send 1st warship through South China Sea in nearly 2 decades
Taiwanese college basketball player apologizes for racial slur
Taiwanese college basketball player apologizes for racial slur
8 Taiwan van passengers sat maskless with COVID-positive Filipino
8 Taiwan van passengers sat maskless with COVID-positive Filipino
Taiwan ranked 2nd freest in Asia by Freedom House
Taiwan ranked 2nd freest in Asia by Freedom House