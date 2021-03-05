All Times EST
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|Philadelphia
|24
|12
|.667
|—
|6-4
|W-2
|16-3
|8-9
|18-6
|Brooklyn
|24
|13
|.649
|½
|9-1
|W-2
|13-6
|11-7
|11-9
|Boston
|19
|17
|.528
|5
|6-4
|W-4
|12-5
|7-12
|14-10
|New York
|19
|18
|.514
|5½
|7-3
|W-1
|11-7
|8-11
|13-10
|Toronto
|17
|19
|.472
|7
|5-5
|L-2
|8-8
|9-11
|12-11
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|Miami
|18
|18
|.500
|—
|7-3
|W-1
|10-8
|8-10
|9-12
|Charlotte
|17
|18
|.486
|½
|5-5
|W-1
|9-8
|8-10
|9-9
|Atlanta
|16
|20
|.444
|2
|5-5
|W-2
|8-9
|8-11
|11-12
|Washington
|14
|20
|.412
|3
|7-3
|W-1
|7-10
|7-10
|5-14
|Orlando
|13
|23
|.361
|5
|4-6
|L-5
|8-12
|5-11
|9-13
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|Milwaukee
|22
|14
|.611
|—
|6-4
|W-1
|14-5
|8-9
|12-7
|Chicago
|16
|18
|.471
|5
|6-4
|W-1
|7-11
|9-7
|7-8
|Indiana
|16
|19
|.457
|5½
|4-6
|L-1
|7-11
|9-8
|10-11
|Cleveland
|14
|22
|.389
|8
|4-6
|L-1
|9-10
|5-12
|10-10
|Detroit
|10
|26
|.278
|12
|3-7
|L-1
|6-10
|4-16
|7-15
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|San Antonio
|18
|14
|.563
|—
|6-4
|L-1
|9-10
|9-4
|12-13
|Dallas
|18
|16
|.529
|1
|8-2
|W-3
|9-8
|9-8
|9-10
|Memphis
|16
|16
|.500
|2
|5-5
|L-1
|7-11
|9-5
|8-10
|New Orleans
|15
|21
|.417
|5
|4-6
|L-2
|10-9
|5-12
|8-13
|Houston
|11
|23
|.324
|8
|0-10
|L-13
|5-10
|6-13
|8-11
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|Utah
|27
|9
|.750
|—
|6-4
|L-2
|15-2
|12-7
|12-5
|Portland
|21
|14
|.600
|5½
|6-4
|W-3
|11-6
|10-8
|11-9
|Denver
|21
|15
|.583
|6
|6-4
|W-4
|9-7
|12-8
|13-9
|Oklahoma City
|15
|21
|.417
|12
|4-6
|W-1
|6-11
|9-10
|7-16
|Minnesota
|7
|29
|.194
|20
|1-9
|L-9
|4-13
|3-16
|4-15
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|Phoenix
|24
|11
|.686
|—
|8-2
|W-4
|12-6
|12-5
|15-7
|L.A. Lakers
|24
|13
|.649
|1
|3-7
|L-2
|11-8
|13-5
|17-8
|L.A. Clippers
|24
|14
|.632
|1½
|4-6
|L-3
|12-6
|12-8
|14-7
|Golden State
|19
|18
|.514
|6
|5-5
|L-3
|12-6
|7-12
|9-10
|Sacramento
|14
|22
|.389
|10½
|2-8
|L-1
|8-12
|6-10
|7-11
___
Boston 132, Toronto 125
Washington 119, L.A. Clippers 117
New York 114, Detroit 104
Denver 113, Indiana 103
Milwaukee 112, Memphis 111
Miami 103, New Orleans 93
Oklahoma City 107, San Antonio 102
Phoenix 120, Golden State 98
Portland 123, Sacramento 119
No games scheduled.
No games scheduled.
Team Durant vs Team LeBron, 8 p.m., Atlanta
No games scheduled.