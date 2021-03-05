Alexa
Portuguese GP to be held on May 2 at Portimao Circuit

By Associated Press
2021/03/05 22:36
Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain steers his car during the Formula One Portuguese Grand Prix at the Algarve International Circuit in Portimao...
Third placed Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands crosses the finish line during the Formula One Portuguese Grand Prix at the Algarve Int...
Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain celebrates after winning the Formula One Portuguese Grand Prix at the Algarve International Circuit in Porti...

PORTIMAO, Portugal (AP) — The Portuguese Grand Prix will be held on May 2, Formula One said Friday.

It remains uncertain whether fans will be allowed at the Portimao Circuit amid the coronavirus pandemic, but F1 said it is working with the promoter and the Portuguese government to find a solution.

“We hope to welcome fans to Portimao again this season in a safe way,” F1 president Stefano Domenicali said in a statement.

F1 had said in February that it hoped Portugal could fill the vacant slot on the record 23-race calendar.

Last year, the Portimao Circuit in the southern Algarve region hosted an F1 race for the first time in 25 years. There were 27,000 fans in attendance to see Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton make F1 history with his 92nd victory. He went on the clinch a seventh F1 title to equal Michael Schuamcher's record.

The F1 season starts on March 28 at the Bahrain GP, where fans will be allowed if they have been vaccinated or if they can prove they have recovered from it, organizers said Thursday.

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-03-05 23:59 GMT+08:00

