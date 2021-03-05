Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Germany: Croatian wanted for war crimes arrested at airport

By Associated Press
2021/03/05 22:35
Germany: Croatian wanted for war crimes arrested at airport

BERLIN (AP) — A 65-year-old Croatian man has been arrested in Germany on a European warrant on allegations of war crimes during fighting as the former Yugoslavia broke up, police said Friday.

The man, whose name was not released, was picked up at Frankfurt airport after he arrived from the Serbian capital of Belgrade on Thursday, police said.

They said he was wanted on a warrant issued by Croatia for involvement in four murders during wars in the former Yugoslavia, which raged through the 1990s.

No further details were available and police did not answer their phones for comment.

Updated : 2021-03-05 23:58 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Taiwanese buy entire year's worth of pineapple exports to China in 4 days
Taiwanese buy entire year's worth of pineapple exports to China in 4 days
Beijing plans to build highway connecting China to Taiwan by 2035
Beijing plans to build highway connecting China to Taiwan by 2035
Taiwanese-Japanese table tennis stars to divorce
Taiwanese-Japanese table tennis stars to divorce
Japan orders record 6,000 tons of Taiwan pineapples
Japan orders record 6,000 tons of Taiwan pineapples
Taiwan destroys more than 280 kg of TWG chamomile tea from Egypt
Taiwan destroys more than 280 kg of TWG chamomile tea from Egypt
US congressmen introduce bill to end 'one-China' policy, normalize ties with Taiwan
US congressmen introduce bill to end 'one-China' policy, normalize ties with Taiwan
Wife of Taiwanese table tennis star admits to staying in hotel with another man
Wife of Taiwanese table tennis star admits to staying in hotel with another man
CDC issues norovirus warning after Taiwan sees surge in cases
CDC issues norovirus warning after Taiwan sees surge in cases
Germany to send 1st warship through South China Sea in nearly 2 decades
Germany to send 1st warship through South China Sea in nearly 2 decades