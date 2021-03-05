Alexa
Bosnia moves migrant families sleeping rough into camps

By Associated Press
2021/03/05 21:56
SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Bosnian authorities said Friday they have moved into asylum centers more than one hundred migrants — nearly half of them children — who were sleeping rough while waiting for a chance to slip into neighboring Croatia.

The migrants were staying in abandoned houses in northwestern Bosnia that lacked basic amenities and were relocated to a camp in the region that hosts vulnerable groups, the Service for Foreigners' Affairs said.

Altogether, in eight abandoned houses, police found 115 people from 34 families that included 53 children, a statement said.

Thousands of people fleeing war and poverty at home remain stranded in Bosnia while seeking to reach wealthy European countries. They mostly gather in northwest Bosnia in the hope of illegally crossing the border into neighboring European Union member Croatia.

While most live in state-run camps, many have been sleeping rough while attempting to cross the border. Migrants in Bosnia have complained of alleged pushbacks and violence in the hands of Croatia's police.

Still recovering from a devastating war in the 1990s, Bosnia has struggled with the influx of people from the Middle East, Asia and Africa. The EU has urged the Balkan nation to better manage the migration crisis.

Updated : 2021-03-05 23:57 GMT+08:00

