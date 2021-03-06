Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan to offer genetic testing for treatment of 6 cancers

  147
By Central News Agency
2021/03/06 09:00
(Pixabay photo)

(Pixabay photo)

Taiwan's Ministry of Health and Welfare (MOHW) has announced that it plans to launch a pilot program to offer genetic tests for the targeted treatment of six types of cancer, with the aim of helping the pharmaceutical industry develop medicine catered to individuals' genes and lifestyle, and boosting patients' chances of survival.

More than 1,000 patients will be enrolled in the program by the second half of this year, according to the MOHW.

The program, jointly developed by the MOHW, the National Health Research Institutes (NHRI) and Roche Diagnostics Taiwan, will allow patients at a network of designated hospitals to have samples of their cancer analyzed for a range of possible mutations.

Based on the details on this analysis, Roche or other pharmaceutical companies involved in the program will be able to recommend targeted therapies for patients to consider, with input from their doctors, the ministry said.

According to the MOHW, the program will begin by accepting patients with advanced cases of stomach, esophageal, gall bladder and pancreatic cancer, cancer of the extrahepatic bile ducts (which are located outside the liver), and a type of lung cancer known as non-squamous non-small cell lung carcinoma.

While the cost of genetic testing on these types of cancer often exceeds NT$100,000 (US$3,577), it will be offered free to patients enrolled in the initiative, the ministry said.

In addition to helping the patients, the program is expected to contribute to the development of precision medicine in Taiwan, Health Minister Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said at the program's launch event on Thursday.

Precision medicine refers to the tailoring of disease prevention or treatment techniques based on a person's genes, environment or lifestyle, rather than using a one-size-fits-all approach based on the "average person."

Specifically, the program will benefit cancer research being conducted through biobanks, and generate "real-world evidence," or observational data, for use in the drug development and approval process, Chen said.

Meanwhile, NHRI President Liang Kung-yee (梁賡義) noted that the program's establishment marked the first time the National Biobank Consortium of Taiwan (NBCT) had partnered with an international pharmaceutical firm.

The trial program is expected to enroll and begin treating more than 1,000 patients as early as the middle of the year, Liang said.

cancer
MOHW
genetic testing
Ministry of Health and Welfare

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan president calls on public to adhere to COVID prevention measures
Taiwan president calls on public to adhere to COVID prevention measures
2021/01/25 15:39
Taiwanese doctor could face prison time for spreading rumors about ractopamine
Taiwanese doctor could face prison time for spreading rumors about ractopamine
2020/12/17 11:53
Taiwan hospital featured on cover of renowned journal for stomach cancer research
Taiwan hospital featured on cover of renowned journal for stomach cancer research
2020/12/15 16:06
Betel nut use in Taiwan drops after vigorous campaign against oral cancer
Betel nut use in Taiwan drops after vigorous campaign against oral cancer
2020/12/14 15:46
Photo of the Day: Taiwan's health ministry dog digs new mask rules
Photo of the Day: Taiwan's health ministry dog digs new mask rules
2020/12/01 15:57

Updated : 2021-03-06 10:41 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese buy entire year's worth of pineapple exports to China in 4 days
Taiwanese buy entire year's worth of pineapple exports to China in 4 days
Wife of Taiwanese table tennis star admits to staying in hotel with another man
Wife of Taiwanese table tennis star admits to staying in hotel with another man
Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Japan orders record 6,000 tons of Taiwan pineapples
Japan orders record 6,000 tons of Taiwan pineapples
Taiwanese-Japanese table tennis stars to divorce
Taiwanese-Japanese table tennis stars to divorce
Beijing plans to build highway connecting China to Taiwan by 2035
Beijing plans to build highway connecting China to Taiwan by 2035
Germany to send 1st warship through South China Sea in nearly 2 decades
Germany to send 1st warship through South China Sea in nearly 2 decades
Taiwanese college basketball player apologizes for racial slur
Taiwanese college basketball player apologizes for racial slur
8 Taiwan van passengers sat maskless with COVID-positive Filipino
8 Taiwan van passengers sat maskless with COVID-positive Filipino
Taiwan ranked 2nd freest in Asia by Freedom House
Taiwan ranked 2nd freest in Asia by Freedom House