Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Taiwan, US, Eswatini boost trade exchanges

Virtual Partnership Opportunity Delegation will help Eswatini become e-commerce hub in Africa

By Central News Agency
2021/03/05 21:10
Former Eswatini Prime Minister Ambrose Dlamini visits Taiwan in 2019. (Presidential Office photo)

Former Eswatini Prime Minister Ambrose Dlamini visits Taiwan in 2019. (Presidential Office photo)

Taiwan, the United States and the Kingdom of Eswatini have jointly hosted a virtual Partnership Opportunity Delegation (POD) to boost trade and economic exchanges, Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a press release Friday (March 5).

The three-nation POD event was convened to establish a trilateral trade and economic partnership, the ministry said. Later, the minister tweeted: "The milestone in trilateral ties will spur the #BeautifulKingdom's rise as an e-commerce hub in #Africa."

The Office of the Spokesperson of the U.S. State Department issued a media note on Thursday, which stated that the U.S. and Taiwan "are working together with Eswatini to identify private sector opportunities that will strengthen the information technology sector in Eswatini."

During the meeting, executives from Eswatini, the U.S. and Taiwan discussed several areas relating to high-tech collaboration, including the development of a regional eCommerce hub based in Eswatini to serve all of southern Africa.

"This initial virtual Partnership Opportunity Delegation will be followed with further engagements to build upon the key sector opportunities that were identified during the meeting," the media note said.

According to the U.S. State Department, the online conference was attended by business leaders from the U.S. and Taiwan who met with Eswatini Minister of Commerce Manqoba Khumalo. The event also included U.S. Ambassador to Eswatini Jeanne Maloney, Taiwan Ambassador to Eswatini Jeremy Liang (梁洪昇), the U.S. State Department's Managing Director for Global Partnerships Thomas Debass, and Prosper Africa's Managing Director for Africa Operations Brinton Bohling, the media note said.

Eswatini became Taiwan's only diplomatic ally in Africa after Burkina Faso switched its diplomatic recognition from Taipei to Beijing in May 2018.

Updated : 2021-03-06 13:38 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Wife of Taiwanese table tennis star admits to staying in hotel with another man
Wife of Taiwanese table tennis star admits to staying in hotel with another man
Taiwanese buy entire year's worth of pineapple exports to China in 4 days
Taiwanese buy entire year's worth of pineapple exports to China in 4 days
Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Japan orders record 6,000 tons of Taiwan pineapples
Japan orders record 6,000 tons of Taiwan pineapples
Taiwanese-Japanese table tennis stars to divorce
Taiwanese-Japanese table tennis stars to divorce
Beijing plans to build highway connecting China to Taiwan by 2035
Beijing plans to build highway connecting China to Taiwan by 2035
Germany to send 1st warship through South China Sea in nearly 2 decades
Germany to send 1st warship through South China Sea in nearly 2 decades
Taiwanese college basketball player apologizes for racial slur
Taiwanese college basketball player apologizes for racial slur
8 Taiwan van passengers sat maskless with COVID-positive Filipino
8 Taiwan van passengers sat maskless with COVID-positive Filipino
Taiwan ranked 2nd freest in Asia by Freedom House
Taiwan ranked 2nd freest in Asia by Freedom House