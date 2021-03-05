Alexa
Western Force beat Waratahs 20-16 in Super Rugby Australia

By Associated Press
2021/03/05 19:35
SYDNEY (AP) — The Western Force rallied from a 13-0 deficit to beat the New South Wales Waratahs 20-16 in a Super Rugby Australia match on Friday.

It was the Waratahs’ third consecutive defeat, including a 61-10 loss to the ACT Brumbies last week.

The Force trailed by three points at halftime, but blindside flanker Tim Anstee put the visitors ahead with a try after sweeping around the back of a lineout and beating three defenders to charge over in the 54th minute.

The Perth, Western Australia-based Force were reduced to 14 men for the final 15 minutes after replacement forward Andrew Ready was red-carded for punching Hugh Sinclair in the face.

