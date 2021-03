Friday At Ahoy Rotterdam Rotterdam, Netherlands Purse: €980,580 Surface: Hardcourt indoor ROTTERDAM, NETHERLANDS (AP) _ Results Friday from ABN Amro World Tennis Tournament at Ahoy Rotterdam (seedings in parentheses): Men's Doubles Quarterfinals

Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic (2), Croatia, def. Pierre-Hugues Herbert, France, and Jan-Lennard Struff, Germany, 3-6, 6-3, 10-7.