Taiwan foreign minister shows off pineapple during IPAC video meet

Organization grouping more than 200 legislators expressed support for Taiwan

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/03/05 19:46
Foreign Minister Joseph Wu explaining the pineapple situation to IPAC (Twitter, MOFA photo) 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) showed off a Taiwanese pineapple during a video conference with the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China (IPAC), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said Friday (March 5).

After the communist country announced a ban on the fruit, supposedly because of the presence of harmful insects, local consumers as well as other countries such as Japan and Australia voiced their support for Taiwan by buying more of its pineapples.

During Thursday’s (March 4) meeting, Wu explained the situation while showing what he called a prime-quality Taiwanese pineapple, the Liberty Times reported. IPAC responded by noting how the democratic island was facing mounting pressure from China, so the friendship and partnership with Taiwan should be intensified.

IPAC was founded in 2020 and groups more than 200 legislators from 19 nations, including the United States, Great Britain, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, Uganda and many European countries, as well as members of the European Parliament. Their aim is to use legislation to pressure China into respecting the international order, global security and universal values such as human rights.
pineapples
Taiwanese pineapples
Joseph Wu
MOFA
IPAC

Updated : 2021-03-05 20:51 GMT+08:00

