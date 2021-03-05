Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Politics

US plans missile network along first island chain targeting China

US Indo-Pacific Command requests that 2022 budget be doubled

  376
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/03/05 17:52
US Navy drills in Philippine Sea in February 2021. (Facebook, US Navy photo) 

US Navy drills in Philippine Sea in February 2021. (Facebook, US Navy photo) 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The United States wants to station precision-strike missiles along the first island chain, from Japan and Taiwan to the Philippines, in an effort to contain Chinese expansionism, Nikkei Asia reported Friday (March 5).

The plan forms part of a “Pacific Deterrence Initiative” proposed by the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command and expected to cost US$27.4 billion (NT$765 billion) over six years.

The document warns against Chinese attempts to unilateral change the status quo and supplant U.S. interests in the region. The missile force should be able to “dispense and sustain combat operations for extended periods,” according to the initiative.

In the program's first year, 2022, it would cost US$4.7 billion, more than double the US$2.2 billion devoted to the region in 2021, and almost the same as the amount the U.S. spends annually on dealing with Russia, Nikkei Asia reported.

According to top U.S. military officials, China might reach the upper hand in the region in the next six years, potentially followed by an attempt at a permanent change of the status quo, including on Taiwan.
U.S. Indo-Pacific Command
U.S. Navy
missiles
first island chain

RELATED ARTICLES

US Navy ship sails through Taiwan Strait for 2nd time under Biden administration
US Navy ship sails through Taiwan Strait for 2nd time under Biden administration
2021/02/25 14:53
Taiwan to increase production of indigenous missiles in 2021
Taiwan to increase production of indigenous missiles in 2021
2021/02/17 12:36
US navy guided missile destroyer sails through Taiwan Strait
US navy guided missile destroyer sails through Taiwan Strait
2020/12/19 13:54
Taiwan schedules missile tests before year's end
Taiwan schedules missile tests before year's end
2020/12/09 19:50
Taiwan reportedly buying 300 more Patriot missiles from US
Taiwan reportedly buying 300 more Patriot missiles from US
2020/12/07 15:38

Updated : 2021-03-05 19:21 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Taiwanese buy entire year's worth of pineapple exports to China in 4 days
Taiwanese buy entire year's worth of pineapple exports to China in 4 days
Beijing plans to build highway connecting China to Taiwan by 2035
Beijing plans to build highway connecting China to Taiwan by 2035
Taiwanese-Japanese table tennis stars to divorce
Taiwanese-Japanese table tennis stars to divorce
Taiwan destroys more than 280 kg of TWG chamomile tea from Egypt
Taiwan destroys more than 280 kg of TWG chamomile tea from Egypt
US congressmen introduce bill to end 'one-China' policy, normalize ties with Taiwan
US congressmen introduce bill to end 'one-China' policy, normalize ties with Taiwan
Japan orders record 6,000 tons of Taiwan pineapples
Japan orders record 6,000 tons of Taiwan pineapples
CDC issues norovirus warning after Taiwan sees surge in cases
CDC issues norovirus warning after Taiwan sees surge in cases
Biowarfare history of China's Sinopharm vaccine maker raises questions
Biowarfare history of China's Sinopharm vaccine maker raises questions
Germany to send 1st warship through South China Sea in nearly 2 decades
Germany to send 1st warship through South China Sea in nearly 2 decades