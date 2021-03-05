Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Philippines reports 52 more cases of South African COVID-19 variant

By REUTERS
2021/03/05 19:00
Philippines reports 52 more cases of South African COVID-19 variant

(AP photo)

The Philippines has recorded 52 more cases of a highly contagious coronavirus variant first identified in South Africa, the health ministry said on Friday (March 5), presenting new challenges for a country battling one of Asia’s worst outbreaks.

Out of the new cases of the variant, known as B.1.351, the health ministry said 41 were detected in Manila, while the origin of the others was still being verified. The Philippines first reported six cases of the variant on Tuesday.

The Southeast Asian country started its inoculation drive on Monday, but health experts worry the discovery of new variants could complicate its effort.

Health authorities also reported on Friday 31 more infections of a variant first identified in Britain.

In addition to the two variants, the health ministry said it had detected 42 more cases of “mutations of potential clinical significance” in samples collected from Filipinos returning from overseas and residents in Manila and the central Philippines.

President Rodrigo Duterte on Thursday vouched for the safety of COVID-19 shots as he appealed to the public to get vaccinated as soon as possible, saying this was key to reopening an economy that posted its sharpest contraction in 2020.

The Philippines stock of 600,000 vaccines made by China’s Sinovac Biotech got a boost with the arrival on Thursday of more than 480,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine secured through the COVAX facility.

The Philippines has been slower than some neighbors rolling out vaccines after supply shortages hobbled government efforts to secure millions of doses to inoculate 70 million of its 108 million people this year in a bid to achieve herd immunity.
Philippines
South African mutant strain
coronavirus
pandemic
COVID-19
coronavirus variant

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan takes down COVID prevention posters of table tennis star
Taiwan takes down COVID prevention posters of table tennis star
2021/03/04 17:25
Interpol says fake vaccines in China, South Africa ‘tip of iceberg’
Interpol says fake vaccines in China, South Africa ‘tip of iceberg’
2021/03/04 16:38
8 Taiwan van passengers sat maskless with COVID-positive Filipino
8 Taiwan van passengers sat maskless with COVID-positive Filipino
2021/03/04 15:20
Taiwanese rescued in Philippines from Chinese abductors
Taiwanese rescued in Philippines from Chinese abductors
2021/03/04 12:34
Taiwan receives 1st batch of AstraZeneca vaccines
Taiwan receives 1st batch of AstraZeneca vaccines
2021/03/03 16:46

Updated : 2021-03-05 19:21 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Taiwanese buy entire year's worth of pineapple exports to China in 4 days
Taiwanese buy entire year's worth of pineapple exports to China in 4 days
Beijing plans to build highway connecting China to Taiwan by 2035
Beijing plans to build highway connecting China to Taiwan by 2035
Taiwanese-Japanese table tennis stars to divorce
Taiwanese-Japanese table tennis stars to divorce
Taiwan destroys more than 280 kg of TWG chamomile tea from Egypt
Taiwan destroys more than 280 kg of TWG chamomile tea from Egypt
US congressmen introduce bill to end 'one-China' policy, normalize ties with Taiwan
US congressmen introduce bill to end 'one-China' policy, normalize ties with Taiwan
Japan orders record 6,000 tons of Taiwan pineapples
Japan orders record 6,000 tons of Taiwan pineapples
CDC issues norovirus warning after Taiwan sees surge in cases
CDC issues norovirus warning after Taiwan sees surge in cases
Biowarfare history of China's Sinopharm vaccine maker raises questions
Biowarfare history of China's Sinopharm vaccine maker raises questions
Germany to send 1st warship through South China Sea in nearly 2 decades
Germany to send 1st warship through South China Sea in nearly 2 decades