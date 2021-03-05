Alexa
2021 Taipei Fashion Week to open next week

Capital’s biannual fashion event will feature ‘sustainability’ as its theme

By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/03/05 18:12
2021 Taipei Fashion Week AW21 will run from March 10-15 at Songshan Cultural and Creative Park. 

2021 Taipei Fashion Week AW21 will run from March 10-15 at Songshan Cultural and Creative Park.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — With Taipei's biannual fashion week scheduled to kick off next week, stylish editors around the country are eagerly preparing to present their latest trendy creations to the public.

Co-organized by the Ministries of Culture, Education, and Economic Affairs, the 2021 Taipei Fashion Week AW21 will take place March 10-15 at Songshan Cultural and Creative Park, featuring "sustainability" as its theme. It is being hailed as the world's first physical fashion week to have a live audience amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The event will showcase the best of Taiwan's autumn/winter collections from 50 notable local fashion brands. It will be followed by a spring/summer edition sometime later in the year.

The press conference for the Taipei Fashion Week on Thursday (March 4) saw Vice Culture Minister Lee Lien-chuan (李連權), Foreign Trade Bureau Secretary-general Tai Wan-jung (戴婉蓉), Ministry of Education official Lee Yu-chuan (李毓娟), and veteran actress Chen Shu-fang (陳淑芳) take part. There were also catwalk shows spotlighting the work of 13 major designers.

Lee described the fashion week as a platform for Taiwanese designers to demonstrate their creativity to the global community. He explained that next week's event will highlight elements of "function, sustainability, cross-border collaboration, diversity, and the humanities," reported CNA.

For more information, visit the website and Facebook page of the 2021 Taipei Fashion Week AW21.
