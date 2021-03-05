Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Environment

Taiwan's economics minister comments on algal reef referendum

Wang Mei-hua stresses importance of increasing natural gas use, reducing reliance on coal

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/03/05 17:27
Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua.

Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Minister of Economy Affairs (MOEA) Wang Mei-hua (王美花) on Thursday (March 4) reiterated that relying more on natural gas and reducing coal usage are among the main ways for Taiwan to transition into other types of energy.

Plans by CPC Corporation, Taiwan's state-owned petrochemicals company, to build a liquefied natural gas receiving station in Datan, Taoyuan, threaten the algal reefs in the area.

The Cherish Algal Reefs Referendum Group opposes the station’s construction and has initiated a referendum to rescue the reefs, stating that the signatures represent the Taiwanese people's love for their country and their determination to protect the environment, UDN reported. As of Friday (March 5), the group has collected 570,828 signatures.

At a ministerial meeting Thursday afternoon, Wang repeated MOEA’s position, stressing that if the government wants to promote the transition to cleaner energy, there must be long-term planning regarding electricity use. Increasing natural gas consumption and reducing reliance on coal will contribute to this transition, she said.

The minister pointed out that Nuclear Plant 1 has been decommissioned and that Nuclear Plant 2 will also be shut down later this year. If the plant planned for Datan is unable to supply enough power, there will be an electricity shortage in northern Taiwan, CNA cited her as saying.

Wang added that a hearing is a legal obligation and that after the referendum concludes, the MOEA will give relevant explanations and debate the issue in accordance with Central Election Commission rules. Information will be kept transparent so that everyone can understand and communicate clearly with each other, she stated.

The Cherish Algal Reefs Referendum Group had originally set Sunday (Feb. 28) as the end of its campaign but later decided to extend it to March 17. It urges the public to sign before March 10 so it can review its collection of signatures on time.

Last August, a CPC work vessel that had been beached off the shores of Datan on March 28 was found to have destroyed a large number of algal reefs and killed endangered corals.
Taiwan
algal reefs
Taiwan environment
CPC Corporation
Cherish Algal Reefs Referendum
Datan
MOEA
Wang Mei-hua

RELATED ARTICLES

2021 Creative Expo to celebrate Taiwan
2021 Creative Expo to celebrate Taiwan
2021/03/04 18:45
Flemish Parliament throws support behind Taiwan
Flemish Parliament throws support behind Taiwan
2021/03/04 18:13
Japan orders record 6,000 tons of Taiwan pineapples
Japan orders record 6,000 tons of Taiwan pineapples
2021/03/04 17:58
Hong Kong tightens inspections of Taiwan pineapples
Hong Kong tightens inspections of Taiwan pineapples
2021/03/04 16:45
US envoy to Japan officially hosts Taiwanese counterpart for 1st time since 1979
US envoy to Japan officially hosts Taiwanese counterpart for 1st time since 1979
2021/03/04 15:55

Updated : 2021-03-05 17:49 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Taiwanese buy entire year's worth of pineapple exports to China in 4 days
Taiwanese buy entire year's worth of pineapple exports to China in 4 days
Beijing plans to build highway connecting China to Taiwan by 2035
Beijing plans to build highway connecting China to Taiwan by 2035
Taiwanese-Japanese table tennis stars to divorce
Taiwanese-Japanese table tennis stars to divorce
Taiwan destroys more than 280 kg of TWG chamomile tea from Egypt
Taiwan destroys more than 280 kg of TWG chamomile tea from Egypt
US congressmen introduce bill to end 'one-China' policy, normalize ties with Taiwan
US congressmen introduce bill to end 'one-China' policy, normalize ties with Taiwan
CDC issues norovirus warning after Taiwan sees surge in cases
CDC issues norovirus warning after Taiwan sees surge in cases
Biowarfare history of China's Sinopharm vaccine maker raises questions
Biowarfare history of China's Sinopharm vaccine maker raises questions
Germany to send 1st warship through South China Sea in nearly 2 decades
Germany to send 1st warship through South China Sea in nearly 2 decades
Japan orders record 6,000 tons of Taiwan pineapples
Japan orders record 6,000 tons of Taiwan pineapples