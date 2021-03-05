Semiconductor giant TSMC seeks 9,000 new employees in Taiwan

TSMC is looking for 9,000 new employees TSMC is looking for 9,000 new employees (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Amid surging global demand for semiconductors, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) is launching a campaign to find 9,000 new recruits for its operations across the country, reports said Friday (March 5).

The campaign starts Friday at National Taiwan University in Taipei and will continue with presentations and job fairs at university campuses all over the country, CNA reported. The company said it is looking for recruits to work at its offices and fabs in Hsinchu, Taichung, and Tainan.

The basic job requirements are enthusiasm for the semiconductor sector and a sound knowledge of the English language, TSMC said. The company is seeking new employees from a wide range of backgrounds, including electronics, chemistry, finance, human resources, psychology, and labor relations.

Recruitment events have been planned at 10 universities, from Tamsui to Kaohsiung, in March and April. The chipmaker said it expects to attract at least 3,000 applicants.

The company has been at the center of global attention amid a shortage of semiconductors for the automotive industry, though at home it faces concerns about an ongoing drought's impact on its operations.