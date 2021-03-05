Alexa
Australia wins toss, bats in 4th T20 against New Zealand

By STEVE McMORRAN , AP Sports Writer, Associated Press
2021/03/05 14:00
Australia's Ashton Agar, right, holds up the ball after taking 6 wickets against New Zealand at the end of the third T20 cricket international at Well...
Australia's Kane Richardson, right, takes the wicket of New Zealand's Ish Sodhi, caught and bowled, during their third T20 cricket international at We...
Australia's Ashton Agar, second right, is congratulated by teammates after taking a New Zealand wicket during their third T20 cricket international at...

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Australia won the toss and elected to bat Friday in the fourth Twenty20 cricket international against New Zealand.

New Zealand leads the five-match series 2-1 after winning the first match by 53 runs and the second by four runs, while Australia won the third by 64 runs.

Australia named an unchanged lineup, retaining Tasmania paceman Riley Meredith who made an outstanding debut in the third match on Wednesday.

New Zealand made one change, recalling all rounder Mitchell Santner in place of Mark Chapman. Santner missed Wednesday’s match while isolating after experiencing head cold symptoms.

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Tim Seifert, Kane Williamson (captain), Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult.

Australia: Aaron Finch (captain), Matthew Wade, Josh Philippe, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Marsh, Ashton Agar, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Riley Meredith.

Umpires: Chris Brown and Wayne Knights, New Zealand.

Television umpire: Chris Gaffaney, New Zealand. Match referee: Jeff Crowe, New Zealand.

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-03-05 16:19 GMT+08:00

