Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Eastern Kentucky holds off Austin Peay 70-67 in OVC tourney

By Associated Press
2021/03/05 14:19
Eastern Kentucky holds off Austin Peay 70-67 in OVC tourney

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Wendell Green Jr. scored 23 points, including clinching free throws with 12 seconds left, and Eastern Kentucky survived a last-gasp try from Austin Peay to edge the Governors 70-67 Thursday night in the first round of the Ohio Valley Conference tournament.

The Colonels meet top-seeded Belmont in Friday's semifinals.

Carlos Paez, a 5-foot-10 guard, tried twice to launch a game-tying 3-pointer over the taller Eastern Kentucky perimeter defense. He appeared to pull back his first shot after meeting 6-7 Michael Moreno in mid-air, stepped to his right and tried again. This attempt was blocked by Moreno, travelling only a few feet toward the basket and 6-9 Tre King wrapped up the ball as time ran out.

King scored 17 points and grabbed seven rebounds, all on defense, for third-seeded Eastern Kentucky (22-6). Devontae Blanton and Cooper Robb each added 11 points.

Terry Taylor led the sixth-seeded Governors (14-13) with 19 points and 16 rebounds. Mike Peake added 13 points and seven rebounds. Reginald Gee had 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-03-05 16:19 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Taiwanese buy entire year's worth of pineapple exports to China in 4 days
Taiwanese buy entire year's worth of pineapple exports to China in 4 days
Beijing plans to build highway connecting China to Taiwan by 2035
Beijing plans to build highway connecting China to Taiwan by 2035
Taiwanese-Japanese table tennis stars to divorce
Taiwanese-Japanese table tennis stars to divorce
Taiwan destroys more than 280 kg of TWG chamomile tea from Egypt
Taiwan destroys more than 280 kg of TWG chamomile tea from Egypt
US congressmen introduce bill to end 'one-China' policy, normalize ties with Taiwan
US congressmen introduce bill to end 'one-China' policy, normalize ties with Taiwan
CDC issues norovirus warning after Taiwan sees surge in cases
CDC issues norovirus warning after Taiwan sees surge in cases
Biowarfare history of China's Sinopharm vaccine maker raises questions
Biowarfare history of China's Sinopharm vaccine maker raises questions
Germany to send 1st warship through South China Sea in nearly 2 decades
Germany to send 1st warship through South China Sea in nearly 2 decades
Cops gun down gangster in Taiwan's Kaohsiung
Cops gun down gangster in Taiwan's Kaohsiung