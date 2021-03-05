Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Knight scores 26, Southern Utah beats Portland State 68-58

By Associated Press
2021/03/05 13:52
Knight scores 26, Southern Utah beats Portland State 68-58

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — John Knight III scored a career-high 26 points as Southern Utah won its eighth consecutive game, beating Portland State 68-58 on Thursday night. Tevian Jones added 21 points for the Thunderbirds.

Maizen Fausett had 13 rebounds for Southern Utah (18-3, 11-2 Big Sky Conference). Harrison Butler added eight rebounds.

James Scott had 20 points and eight rebounds for the Vikings (9-11, 6-7). Elijah Hardy added 15 points.

SUU trailed by 12 late in the first half, but closed on a 16-0 run to lead 29-25 at the break and never trailed again.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-03-05 14:50 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Taiwanese buy entire year's worth of pineapple exports to China in 4 days
Taiwanese buy entire year's worth of pineapple exports to China in 4 days
Beijing plans to build highway connecting China to Taiwan by 2035
Beijing plans to build highway connecting China to Taiwan by 2035
Taiwanese-Japanese table tennis stars to divorce
Taiwanese-Japanese table tennis stars to divorce
Taiwan destroys more than 280 kg of TWG chamomile tea from Egypt
Taiwan destroys more than 280 kg of TWG chamomile tea from Egypt
US congressmen introduce bill to end 'one-China' policy, normalize ties with Taiwan
US congressmen introduce bill to end 'one-China' policy, normalize ties with Taiwan
CDC issues norovirus warning after Taiwan sees surge in cases
CDC issues norovirus warning after Taiwan sees surge in cases
Biowarfare history of China's Sinopharm vaccine maker raises questions
Biowarfare history of China's Sinopharm vaccine maker raises questions
Germany to send 1st warship through South China Sea in nearly 2 decades
Germany to send 1st warship through South China Sea in nearly 2 decades
Cops gun down gangster in Taiwan's Kaohsiung
Cops gun down gangster in Taiwan's Kaohsiung