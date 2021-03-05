Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Business

Taiwan’s TSMC reaps benefits from 5 nm, 7 nm demand surge

World's largest contract chipmaker saw its revenue per wafer increase to US$1,634 in 2020

  140
By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Contributing Writer
2021/03/05 14:54
TSMC logo (Reuters photo)

TSMC logo (Reuters photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) saw its overall revenue per wafer increase by a significant margin in 2020 due to soaring demand for its 5 nm and 7 nm processes.

TSMC saw its revenue per wafer increase to US$1,634 (NT$45,588) last year, up from US$1,530 in 2019, according to a report by IC Insights. The report found that three of the four pure-play foundries — TSMC, Taiwan’s United Microelectronics Corp. (UMC), and China’s Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp. (SMIC) — saw their revenue per wafer bumped up last year, while the U.S.' GlobalFoundries experienced a 1-percent drop.

UMC’s revenue per wafer rose to US$675 from US$668 in 2020, while SMIC’s went from US$620 to US$684. During that same period, GlobalFoundries saw its revenue per wafer fall from US$993 to US$984, according to the report.

In 2020, TSMC was the only pure-play foundry making both 7 and 5 nm chips, leading many of the world’s leading fabless chipmakers to turn to the Taiwanese company for advanced processes, pushing up TSMC’s revenue per wafer, according to IC Insights.

TSMC announced in January that it is budgeting US$25-28 billion for capital expenditures (capex) this year, up from US$17.2 billion in 2020. Around 80 percent of that will be used to increase its 5 nm and 7 nm capacity in addition to developing the company’s 3 nm process, which is slated to start risk production this year and volume production in 2022.
TSMC
revenue per wafer
UMC
GlobalFoundries

RELATED ARTICLES

China gives up ambitious $20 billion semiconductor investment project
China gives up ambitious $20 billion semiconductor investment project
2021/02/28 12:48
Semiconductor project in north Taiwan held up by environmental concerns
Semiconductor project in north Taiwan held up by environmental concerns
2021/02/26 14:47
Taiwan’s TSMC orders water from trucks amid shortage
Taiwan’s TSMC orders water from trucks amid shortage
2021/02/23 15:40
Taiwan's TSMC rumored to expand investment in GaN power ICs
Taiwan's TSMC rumored to expand investment in GaN power ICs
2021/02/23 13:34
Technology sector in Taiwan's Miaoli to offer over 1,000 jobs
Technology sector in Taiwan's Miaoli to offer over 1,000 jobs
2021/02/21 19:46

Updated : 2021-03-05 16:18 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Taiwanese buy entire year's worth of pineapple exports to China in 4 days
Taiwanese buy entire year's worth of pineapple exports to China in 4 days
Beijing plans to build highway connecting China to Taiwan by 2035
Beijing plans to build highway connecting China to Taiwan by 2035
Taiwanese-Japanese table tennis stars to divorce
Taiwanese-Japanese table tennis stars to divorce
Taiwan destroys more than 280 kg of TWG chamomile tea from Egypt
Taiwan destroys more than 280 kg of TWG chamomile tea from Egypt
US congressmen introduce bill to end 'one-China' policy, normalize ties with Taiwan
US congressmen introduce bill to end 'one-China' policy, normalize ties with Taiwan
CDC issues norovirus warning after Taiwan sees surge in cases
CDC issues norovirus warning after Taiwan sees surge in cases
Biowarfare history of China's Sinopharm vaccine maker raises questions
Biowarfare history of China's Sinopharm vaccine maker raises questions
Germany to send 1st warship through South China Sea in nearly 2 decades
Germany to send 1st warship through South China Sea in nearly 2 decades
Cops gun down gangster in Taiwan's Kaohsiung
Cops gun down gangster in Taiwan's Kaohsiung