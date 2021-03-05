Pictures of Week in Latin America & Caribbean Photo Gallery

Officials and journalists ride in cable cars between the Campos Revolucion and Tlalpexco stations, during the inauguration of a new aerial public tran... Officials and journalists ride in cable cars between the Campos Revolucion and Tlalpexco stations, during the inauguration of a new aerial public transit system dubbed the Cablebus, in the Cuautepec neighborhood of northern Mexico City, Thursday, March 4, 2021. For the residents of Cuautepec, this new system, the first of four planned lines, will turn a commute to the nearest subway station, that can last up to two hours, into a 30-minute ride. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Commuters wearing protective face masks amid the COVID-19 pandemic, ride the subway in Caracas, Venezuela, Tuesday, March 2, 2021. After a rate hike w... Commuters wearing protective face masks amid the COVID-19 pandemic, ride the subway in Caracas, Venezuela, Tuesday, March 2, 2021. After a rate hike went into effect last year, the Venezuelan government ordered a new rate increase set at 20,000 Bolivares per one-way trip, equivalent to one U.S. penny. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)

COVID-19 patients lie on beds at a field hospital built inside a sports coliseum in Santo Andre, on the outskirts of Sao Paulo, Brazil, Thursday, Marc... COVID-19 patients lie on beds at a field hospital built inside a sports coliseum in Santo Andre, on the outskirts of Sao Paulo, Brazil, Thursday, March 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)

Social distancing and wearing protective face masks amid the new coronavirus pandemic, people wait to receive their second dose of the Sinovac COVID-1... Social distancing and wearing protective face masks amid the new coronavirus pandemic, people wait to receive their second dose of the Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine at the Carmela Carvajal public school in Santiago, Chile, Wednesday, March 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix)

Students leave the classroom for a break on their first day back to in-person class amid the COVID-19 pandemic at a public school in Montevideo, Urugu... Students leave the classroom for a break on their first day back to in-person class amid the COVID-19 pandemic at a public school in Montevideo, Uruguay, Monday, March 1, 2021. Uruguay is returning most of its students to in-person classes after the summer holidays. (AP Photo/Matilde Campodonico)

COVID-19 patients lay in beds in the cafeteria area, which was repurposed a few months ago to be able to treat more patients at the Institute of Socia... COVID-19 patients lay in beds in the cafeteria area, which was repurposed a few months ago to be able to treat more patients at the Institute of Social Security Quito Sur Hospital in Quito, Ecuador, Tuesday, March 2, 2021. The hospital, which extended its services to residents who are not part of the social security system IESS, is full and there are dozens of coronavirus patients in intermediary care waiting to get into the ICU, according to Francisco Mora, hospital coordinator of Epidemiological Surveillance and Infectology. (AP Photo/Dolores Ochoa)

Children jump a rope as they play at a court close to the Pavia garbage dump in Barquisimeto, Venezuela, Wednesday, March. 3, 2021. The enormous Pavia... Children jump a rope as they play at a court close to the Pavia garbage dump in Barquisimeto, Venezuela, Wednesday, March. 3, 2021. The enormous Pavia garbage dump, where all of the city's solid waste is deposited, serves as a source of income for poor people who work recycling whatever they can find in the mountains of refuse. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)

Squatters wait for food that was donated by a non-governmental organization, inside an occupied building that used to house a factory, amid the new co... Squatters wait for food that was donated by a non-governmental organization, inside an occupied building that used to house a factory, amid the new coronavirus pandemic in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Thursday, March 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)

A soldier holds a surface to air missile launcher during a military drill along the road that connects La Guaira with Caracas, Venezuela, Wednesday, M... A soldier holds a surface to air missile launcher during a military drill along the road that connects La Guaira with Caracas, Venezuela, Wednesday, March 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)

A woman eyes the syringe that will deliver her shot of the Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine at a drive-thru site set up in the Pacaembu soccer stadium parking... A woman eyes the syringe that will deliver her shot of the Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine at a drive-thru site set up in the Pacaembu soccer stadium parking lot during a priority vaccination program for seniors in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Wednesday, March 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)

A child sits on a motorcycle as the Pacaya volcano erupts in the background, viewed from San Vicente Pacaya, Guatemala, Wednesday, March 3, 2021. (AP ... A child sits on a motorcycle as the Pacaya volcano erupts in the background, viewed from San Vicente Pacaya, Guatemala, Wednesday, March 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Santiago Billy )

Feb.24, 2021 – March 4, 2021

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or

published by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and Caribbean.

The gallery was curated by AP Photojournalist Victor Caivano, in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

