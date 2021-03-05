Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Pictures of Week in Latin America & Caribbean Photo Gallery

By Associated Press
2021/03/05 13:05
A child sits on a motorcycle as the Pacaya volcano erupts in the background, viewed from San Vicente Pacaya, Guatemala, Wednesday, March 3, 2021. (AP ...
A woman eyes the syringe that will deliver her shot of the Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine at a drive-thru site set up in the Pacaembu soccer stadium parking...
A soldier holds a surface to air missile launcher during a military drill along the road that connects La Guaira with Caracas, Venezuela, Wednesday, M...
Squatters wait for food that was donated by a non-governmental organization, inside an occupied building that used to house a factory, amid the new co...
Children jump a rope as they play at a court close to the Pavia garbage dump in Barquisimeto, Venezuela, Wednesday, March. 3, 2021. The enormous Pavia...
COVID-19 patients lay in beds in the cafeteria area, which was repurposed a few months ago to be able to treat more patients at the Institute of Socia...
Students leave the classroom for a break on their first day back to in-person class amid the COVID-19 pandemic at a public school in Montevideo, Urugu...
Social distancing and wearing protective face masks amid the new coronavirus pandemic, people wait to receive their second dose of the Sinovac COVID-1...
COVID-19 patients lie on beds at a field hospital built inside a sports coliseum in Santo Andre, on the outskirts of Sao Paulo, Brazil, Thursday, Marc...
Commuters wearing protective face masks amid the COVID-19 pandemic, ride the subway in Caracas, Venezuela, Tuesday, March 2, 2021. After a rate hike w...
Officials and journalists ride in cable cars between the Campos Revolucion and Tlalpexco stations, during the inauguration of a new aerial public tran...

A child sits on a motorcycle as the Pacaya volcano erupts in the background, viewed from San Vicente Pacaya, Guatemala, Wednesday, March 3, 2021. (AP ...

A woman eyes the syringe that will deliver her shot of the Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine at a drive-thru site set up in the Pacaembu soccer stadium parking...

A soldier holds a surface to air missile launcher during a military drill along the road that connects La Guaira with Caracas, Venezuela, Wednesday, M...

Squatters wait for food that was donated by a non-governmental organization, inside an occupied building that used to house a factory, amid the new co...

Children jump a rope as they play at a court close to the Pavia garbage dump in Barquisimeto, Venezuela, Wednesday, March. 3, 2021. The enormous Pavia...

COVID-19 patients lay in beds in the cafeteria area, which was repurposed a few months ago to be able to treat more patients at the Institute of Socia...

Students leave the classroom for a break on their first day back to in-person class amid the COVID-19 pandemic at a public school in Montevideo, Urugu...

Social distancing and wearing protective face masks amid the new coronavirus pandemic, people wait to receive their second dose of the Sinovac COVID-1...

COVID-19 patients lie on beds at a field hospital built inside a sports coliseum in Santo Andre, on the outskirts of Sao Paulo, Brazil, Thursday, Marc...

Commuters wearing protective face masks amid the COVID-19 pandemic, ride the subway in Caracas, Venezuela, Tuesday, March 2, 2021. After a rate hike w...

Officials and journalists ride in cable cars between the Campos Revolucion and Tlalpexco stations, during the inauguration of a new aerial public tran...

Feb.24, 2021 – March 4, 2021

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or

published by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and Caribbean.

The gallery was curated by AP Photojournalist Victor Caivano, in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

___

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Updated : 2021-03-05 14:50 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Taiwanese buy entire year's worth of pineapple exports to China in 4 days
Taiwanese buy entire year's worth of pineapple exports to China in 4 days
Beijing plans to build highway connecting China to Taiwan by 2035
Beijing plans to build highway connecting China to Taiwan by 2035
Taiwanese-Japanese table tennis stars to divorce
Taiwanese-Japanese table tennis stars to divorce
Taiwan destroys more than 280 kg of TWG chamomile tea from Egypt
Taiwan destroys more than 280 kg of TWG chamomile tea from Egypt
US congressmen introduce bill to end 'one-China' policy, normalize ties with Taiwan
US congressmen introduce bill to end 'one-China' policy, normalize ties with Taiwan
CDC issues norovirus warning after Taiwan sees surge in cases
CDC issues norovirus warning after Taiwan sees surge in cases
Biowarfare history of China's Sinopharm vaccine maker raises questions
Biowarfare history of China's Sinopharm vaccine maker raises questions
Germany to send 1st warship through South China Sea in nearly 2 decades
Germany to send 1st warship through South China Sea in nearly 2 decades
Cops gun down gangster in Taiwan's Kaohsiung
Cops gun down gangster in Taiwan's Kaohsiung