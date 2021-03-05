Galaxy Entertainment Group Continues Expansion with The Development of The Legendary Raffles at Galaxy Macau

New All-Suite Tower at The Galaxy Resort Has Topped Off; Looks To Raise The Bar with Heritage Luxury Brand, Curated Digital Art, Bespoke Dining Experiences and Exclusive Entertainment

MACAU SAR - Media OutReach - 5 March 2021 - Galaxy Entertainment Group ("GEG"), one of the world's leading integrated resorts, hospitality and entertainment companies, is pleased to announce the signing of a collaboration with Accor for Raffles, the legendary brand that has set the standard in luxury hospitality for more than 130 years. Galaxy Macau™, a world-class luxury integrated resort will welcome the iconic brand with the addition and opening of an exclusive all-suite tower, Raffles at Galaxy Macau in the second half of 2021.









The stunning Raffles at Galaxy Macau exterior

Raffles at Galaxy Macau, featuring approximately 450 suites, is the latest chapter in the storied history of the legendary Raffles brand and will soon introduce a new level of sophistication and refinement to Macau. Since 1887, the brand has been synonymous with the very best of luxury travel and experiences while defining the essence of thoughtful, personal and discreet service. Each Raffles hotel across the globe tells its own unique story while staying true to the brand's rich history in the most relevant and modern ways, and Raffles at Galaxy Macau seeks to elevate the customized guest experience.





Located on the resort's east promenade, Raffles at Galaxy Macau is a stunning architectural landmark featuring a glass airbridge connecting the two towers on every floor. The design of each suite draws inspiration from a modern palazzo, with a selection of suites even featuring their own private pools and gardens, and also a small number of unique loft suites featuring double-storey windows. The famed Raffles butlers, renowned for their thoughtful and discreet service, will personally deliver a level of enlightened hospitality that is both gracious and intuitive for each and every guest.





In a world first, Raffles at Galaxy Macau will turn its guestrooms into a multi-usage canvas -- with Samsung The Frame Hospitality in every room, switching from globally curated art to in-room entertainment features with just one click. This <Art embraces Technology> concept will delight guests with customized experiences and a personalized ambience. Guests who manage to secure these highly sought-after suites in this new luxury tower, may enjoy Raffles' legendary signature afternoon tea experience or unwind in a secretive twist on the Raffles' hallmark Long Bar -- provenance of the iconic Singapore Sling -- where they can sip a new iconic Sling tailored for Macau, or escape to The Glass House for breakfast or an elegant snack to enjoy the outdoors, in an indoor environment. The Glass House, set amidst a Mediterranean-inspired garden, is within a few steps of the Raffles' private infinity edge pool. Details on a luxury Spa, and a specialty restaurant whispered to be helmed by a multi-Michelin-starred Japanese chef, both located conveniently close to the lobby of this new luxury tower, are still under wraps.





Raffles at Galaxy Macau will offer bespoke comfort and privacy, designed intuitively around the needs of each guest, from thoughtfully tailored relaxation and intimate fine dining to an exciting array of bespoke leisure activities, entertainment and luxury shopping at Galaxy Macau, directly connected to the lobby podium.





Mr. Francis Lui, Vice Chairman of GEG, said, "The Raffles brand and heritage is perfectly complementary to our strategy of delivering greater, elevated experiences, and true to our 'World Class, Asian Heart' mantra. This collaboration with Raffles and Accor in the development of Raffles at Galaxy Macau brings yet another differentiated luxury perspective and dimension in GEG's growing portfolio and estate. Aside from offering more diversity in our luxury accommodations at Galaxy Macau, we expect it will also raise the bar to new heights throughout the region."





Mr. Gary Rosen, Chief Executive Officer with Accor Greater China, said, "We are incredibly proud to be collaborating with GEG for the Raffles located at Galaxy Macau, the most ultra-luxurious experience in Macau. As a key destination on the global map, Macau is ideal for our next Raffles. The Raffles at Galaxy Macau will invite guests to experience Raffles' legendary service and impeccable design, offering an oasis of luxury, glamour and adventure in one of the world's most exciting destinations -- it will no doubt become the preferred choice for the most discerning guests."









Mr. Sébastien Bazin, Chairman and CEO of Accor meets with Dr. Lui Che Woo, Chairman of GEG





Mr. Sébastien Bazin, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer with Accor, said, "This collaboration with GEG marks an important milestone for Raffles Hotels & Resorts and creates a stunning addition to the excitement in Macau. As a future flagship of Accor's luxury portfolio, we are confident that Raffles at Galaxy Macau will exceed our guests' expectations."





As one of the world's leading integrated resorts, hospitality and entertainment companies, GEG offers the largest collection of luxury hotels in Macau -- StarWorld Hotel, Banyan Tree Macau, Galaxy Hotel™, Hotel Okura Macau, JW Marriott Hotel Macau, The Ritz-Carlton, Macau, Broadway Hotel, and Andaz Macau to be unveiled in the second half of 2021. The arrival of Raffles at Galaxy Macau will further solidify Galaxy Macau's leading role as a highly sought-after leisure integrated resort destination. Guests who stay at the Raffles at Galaxy Macau will also have easy access to more than 1.1 million square meters of one-stop entertainment, shopping, dining and leisure attractions within the resort.





As Raffles at Galaxy Macau prepares to open, GEG is creating a wide range of new job opportunities for the community. Beyond offering internal transfer positions to current GEG team members, local residents will also be given first priority for employment.





In 1887, the first Raffles Hotel opened in Singapore and since then, has set the standard in hospitality for luxury hotels throughout the world. The Raffles brand is renowned for introducing private butlers, the creation of the Singapore Sling and its enduring, legendary service. Raffles at Galaxy Macau joins 15 distinctive and ultra-luxurious hotels meticulously built in prestigious locations throughout its 133 years of history including Shenzhen and Hainan in Greater China along with Paris, Istanbul, Dubai, Warsaw, Jakarta, Seychelles and other world-renowned destinations. Queen Elizabeth II, Charlie Chaplin, Elizabeth Taylor and many more illustrious celebrities who have stayed with Raffles over the years, add even more color to the legend of the brand.



