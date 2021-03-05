Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Business

Taiwan’s manufacturing gauge at highest level in 10 years

Demand for electronics and development of AI, 5G technologies will continue: TIER

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/03/05 14:23
Taiwan's manufacturing sector put in its best performance in a decade in January.

Taiwan's manufacturing sector put in its best performance in a decade in January. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The indicators for the condition of Taiwan’s manufacturing sector flashed a yellow-red light for the first time in more than 10 years, the Taiwan Institute of Economic Research (TIER) said Friday (March 5).

The island country uses five colors to denote the state of the sectors of its economy, ranging from red for "overheating" to blue for a recession. Yellow-red indicates the economy is heating up.

While Friday’s TIER assessment only applies to the manufacturing sector, the start of coronavirus vaccination campaigns worldwide and the resulting uptick in economic activity have contributed to the improving outlook, CNA reported.

According to the think tank, the yellow-red light for January was the country's first since September 2010. Domestic factors include purchases made ahead of the Lunar New Year break and the greater number of people working and studying from home, which has benefited the electronics sector, TIER said.

The development of 5G, AI, and semiconductor technologies will help Taiwan continue its economic growth spell, according to experts. While the coronavirus pandemic and the trade war between the United States and China still give cause for concern, TIER said optimism about the island’s economy is justified.

Last month, the government revised its projection for Taiwan’s economic growth this year from 3.83 percent to 4.64 percent.
economic indicators
yellow-red light
TIER
Taiwan Institute of Economic Research
pandemic

RELATED ARTICLES

South Korea vaccinates 18,000 to start ambitious COVID-19 campaign
South Korea vaccinates 18,000 to start ambitious COVID-19 campaign
2021/02/28 10:30
Taiwan to expand 'one person per residence' quarantine rule from March 1
Taiwan to expand 'one person per residence' quarantine rule from March 1
2021/02/28 09:05
Online illustration exhibit sends Taiwan's greetings across borders
Online illustration exhibit sends Taiwan's greetings across borders
2021/02/27 15:00
Asia Today: 1st vaccines reach arms in S. Korea, Hong Kong
Asia Today: 1st vaccines reach arms in S. Korea, Hong Kong
2021/02/26 23:00
Taiwan schedules religious procession for April despite COVID pandemic
Taiwan schedules religious procession for April despite COVID pandemic
2021/02/26 20:36

Updated : 2021-03-05 14:49 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Taiwanese buy entire year's worth of pineapple exports to China in 4 days
Taiwanese buy entire year's worth of pineapple exports to China in 4 days
Beijing plans to build highway connecting China to Taiwan by 2035
Beijing plans to build highway connecting China to Taiwan by 2035
Taiwanese-Japanese table tennis stars to divorce
Taiwanese-Japanese table tennis stars to divorce
Taiwan destroys more than 280 kg of TWG chamomile tea from Egypt
Taiwan destroys more than 280 kg of TWG chamomile tea from Egypt
US congressmen introduce bill to end 'one-China' policy, normalize ties with Taiwan
US congressmen introduce bill to end 'one-China' policy, normalize ties with Taiwan
CDC issues norovirus warning after Taiwan sees surge in cases
CDC issues norovirus warning after Taiwan sees surge in cases
Biowarfare history of China's Sinopharm vaccine maker raises questions
Biowarfare history of China's Sinopharm vaccine maker raises questions
Germany to send 1st warship through South China Sea in nearly 2 decades
Germany to send 1st warship through South China Sea in nearly 2 decades
Cops gun down gangster in Taiwan's Kaohsiung
Cops gun down gangster in Taiwan's Kaohsiung