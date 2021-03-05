Alexa
Jacksonville St. tops Murray St. 68-65 in OT in OVC tourney

By Associated Press
2021/03/05 12:41
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Darian Adams scored 22 points as fourth-seeded Jacksonville State ousted three-time finalist Murray State 68-65 in overtime in the Ohio Valley Conference tournament on Thursday night.

The Gamecocks advance to the OVC semifinals to face top-seeded Belmont on Friday.

Kayne Henry had 14 points for Jacksonville State (18-8). Brandon Huffman added 10 points, 14 rebounds and four blocks.

Jalen Finch, the Gamecocks’ second-leading scorer (11.2 ppg), scored four points on 2-of-11 shooting.

Tevin Brown had 24 points and seven rebounds for the Racers (13-13). KJ Williams added 23 points and nine rebounds. Devin Gilmore had eight rebounds. The Racers had faced Belmont in the last three OVC title games, winning in 2018 and 2019.

Brown hit a stepback jumper to put the Racers ahead 65-63 with just over two minutes left in OT before Finch scored on a drive to tie and Henry scored the go-ahead points with 40 seconds left. Murray State missed its last four shots.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

