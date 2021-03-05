Alexa
San Francisco ousts San Diego 67-51 in WCC tourney, 67-51

By Associated Press
2021/03/05 12:51
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jamaree Bouyea registered 18 points, six rebounds and six assists as San Francisco defeated San Diego 67-51 in the first round of the West Coast Conference tournament on Thursday night.

Dzmitry Ryuny had 13 points and nine rebounds for San Francisco (11-13). Taavi Jurkatamm added 11 points.

Finn Sullivan had 12 points for the Toreros (3-11). Josh Parrish added 11 points. Yauhen Massalski had eight points, 11 rebounds and three blocks.

The Dons led all the way after Ryuny opened the game with a 3-pointer, led 30-17 at the break and by double digits throughout the second half.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-03-05 14:48 GMT+08:00

