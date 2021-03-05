Alexa
Perry lifts UCF past East Carolina 64-60

By Associated Press
2021/03/05 12:53
GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Darius Perry had 14 points and 11 rebounds to lift Central Florida to a 64-60 win over East Carolina on Thursday night.

Isaiah Adams had 15 points for Central Florida (10-11, 8-10 American Athletic Conference), which earned its fourth consecutive win. Darin Green Jr. added 14 points. Avery Diggs had 10 points.

Tristen Newton had 18 points for the Pirates (8-9, 2-9). Jayden Gardner added 18 points and seven rebounds. Tremont Robinson-White had six rebounds.

The Knights improve to 2-0 against the Pirates this season. Central Florida defeated East Carolina 71-64 on Jan. 27.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2021-03-05 14:48 GMT+08:00

