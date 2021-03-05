Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Daniels scores 15 to lift Prairie View over Southern 68-61

By Associated Press
2021/03/05 12:33
Daniels scores 15 to lift Prairie View over Southern 68-61

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (AP) — Jawaun Daniels posted 15 points and seven rebounds as Prairie View stretched its winning streak to 12 games, beating Southern 68-61 on Thursday night.

D’Rell Roberts had 13 points for Prairie View (13-4, 12-0 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Jeremiah Gambrell Jr. added 12 points. Cam Mack had 11 points and nine assists.

Samkelo Cele had 21 points and eight rebounds for the Jaguars (8-9, 8-5), whose four-game win streak came to an end. Jayden Saddler added 14 points. Kirk Parker had 12 rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-03-05 14:48 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Taiwanese buy entire year's worth of pineapple exports to China in 4 days
Taiwanese buy entire year's worth of pineapple exports to China in 4 days
Beijing plans to build highway connecting China to Taiwan by 2035
Beijing plans to build highway connecting China to Taiwan by 2035
Taiwanese-Japanese table tennis stars to divorce
Taiwanese-Japanese table tennis stars to divorce
Taiwan destroys more than 280 kg of TWG chamomile tea from Egypt
Taiwan destroys more than 280 kg of TWG chamomile tea from Egypt
US congressmen introduce bill to end 'one-China' policy, normalize ties with Taiwan
US congressmen introduce bill to end 'one-China' policy, normalize ties with Taiwan
CDC issues norovirus warning after Taiwan sees surge in cases
CDC issues norovirus warning after Taiwan sees surge in cases
Biowarfare history of China's Sinopharm vaccine maker raises questions
Biowarfare history of China's Sinopharm vaccine maker raises questions
Germany to send 1st warship through South China Sea in nearly 2 decades
Germany to send 1st warship through South China Sea in nearly 2 decades
Cops gun down gangster in Taiwan's Kaohsiung
Cops gun down gangster in Taiwan's Kaohsiung