Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Blue Jackets hang on to edge struggling Stars 3-2

By Associated Press
2021/03/05 12:07
Columbus Blue Jackets' Emil Bemstrom (52), Oliver Bjorkstrand (28), Riley Nash (20), Vladislav Gavrikov (44) and Michael Del Zotto, right, celebrate a...
Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman David Savard (58), defenseman Gabriel Carlsson (53) and left wing Nick Foligno (71) celebrate a goal scored by Boone ...
Dallas Stars left wing Joel Kiviranta (25) and defenseman John Klingberg (3) help goaltender Anton Khudobin, rear, defend against Columbus Blue Jacket...
Dallas Stars left wing Blake Comeau (15) has his shot deflected by Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Joonas Korpisalo (70) during the first period of a...
Dallas Stars goaltender Anton Khudobin (35) blocks a shot from Columbus Blue Jackets center Alexandre Texier (42) as defensemen Miro Heiskanen, left, ...

Columbus Blue Jackets' Emil Bemstrom (52), Oliver Bjorkstrand (28), Riley Nash (20), Vladislav Gavrikov (44) and Michael Del Zotto, right, celebrate a...

Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman David Savard (58), defenseman Gabriel Carlsson (53) and left wing Nick Foligno (71) celebrate a goal scored by Boone ...

Dallas Stars left wing Joel Kiviranta (25) and defenseman John Klingberg (3) help goaltender Anton Khudobin, rear, defend against Columbus Blue Jacket...

Dallas Stars left wing Blake Comeau (15) has his shot deflected by Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Joonas Korpisalo (70) during the first period of a...

Dallas Stars goaltender Anton Khudobin (35) blocks a shot from Columbus Blue Jackets center Alexandre Texier (42) as defensemen Miro Heiskanen, left, ...

DALLAS (AP) — Boone Jenner had a goal and an assist, Oliver Bjorkstrand and Eric Robinson added third-period goals, and the Columbus Blue Jackets held off a late rally attempt to beat the struggling Dallas Stars 3-2 on Thursday night.

Korpisalo stopped 22 shots for the Blue Jackets, who have won two straight after going 0-4-1.

The Stars have lost four straight. Miro Heiskanen and Jason Robertson scored third-period goals after Dallas had been blanked for a span of 189:46, having been shut out in its two previous games. Anton Khudobin made 19 saves.

The teams will meet again Saturday night at American Airlines Center. That will end a two-game road trip for the Blue Jackets and will be the third of six straight home games for the Stars.

Jenner broke a second-period scoreless game when he came out of the right corner with the puck following a collision with Dallas defenseman Andrej Sekera and slid a wrist shot past Khudobin with a left-handed wrist shot at 18:11.

Bjorkstrand converted a defensive zone turnover by Joel Kiviranta into the second goal at 2:23 of the third. Eric Robinson redirected a shot from Jenner with his skate blade at 4:05 of the third period to make it 3-0.

Heiskanen fired a wrist shot from near the blue line at 8:35 of the third for Dallas’ first goal since the second period of its 3-2 loss at Florida on Feb. 25 and his first of the season.

A little more than two minutes later, rookie Robertson collected a loose puck in the crease and scored his third of the season at 10:48.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-03-05 14:47 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Taiwanese buy entire year's worth of pineapple exports to China in 4 days
Taiwanese buy entire year's worth of pineapple exports to China in 4 days
Beijing plans to build highway connecting China to Taiwan by 2035
Beijing plans to build highway connecting China to Taiwan by 2035
Taiwanese-Japanese table tennis stars to divorce
Taiwanese-Japanese table tennis stars to divorce
Taiwan destroys more than 280 kg of TWG chamomile tea from Egypt
Taiwan destroys more than 280 kg of TWG chamomile tea from Egypt
US congressmen introduce bill to end 'one-China' policy, normalize ties with Taiwan
US congressmen introduce bill to end 'one-China' policy, normalize ties with Taiwan
CDC issues norovirus warning after Taiwan sees surge in cases
CDC issues norovirus warning after Taiwan sees surge in cases
Biowarfare history of China's Sinopharm vaccine maker raises questions
Biowarfare history of China's Sinopharm vaccine maker raises questions
Germany to send 1st warship through South China Sea in nearly 2 decades
Germany to send 1st warship through South China Sea in nearly 2 decades
Cops gun down gangster in Taiwan's Kaohsiung
Cops gun down gangster in Taiwan's Kaohsiung