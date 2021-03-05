Alexa
Palmer scores 17 to lead NC Central over Florida A&M 74-71

By Associated Press
2021/03/05 12:25
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Deven Palmer had 17 points and 10 rebounds off the bench to lead North Carolina Central to a 74-71 win over Florida A&M on Thursday night.

Jahnathan Maxwell had 14 points for North Carolina Central (5-8, 3-5 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference), which snapped its five-game losing streak. C.J. Keyser added 13 points. Nicolas Fennell had 11 points.

Jalen Speer had 14 points for the Rattlers (8-11, 7-5). MJ Randolph added 14 points. Kamron Reaves had 14 points.

The Eagles registered their first win in four tries against the Rattlers this season. In the most recent matchup, Florida A&M defeated North Carolina Central 65-58 on Wednesday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-03-05 13:20 GMT+08:00

