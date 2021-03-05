AOC named as no.1 in Gaming Monitors worldwide in 2020

For a second consecutive year, AOC has been ranked no.1 in the increasingly competitive gaming-monitor market

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 5 March 2021 - Gaming monitor specialist AOC has again been named by IDC as the global market-share leader in gaming monitors*. This impressive achievement validates AOC's ability to tune into the design, innovation, aesthetic and performance needs that are demanded by today's and tomorrow's gaming generation. In particular, it consolidates AOC's strong and consistent brand alignment with the aspirations of a new generation of gaming enthusiasts, at all skill levels.

Meeting fierce industry competition, AOC has successfully developed and marketed monitor models that answer customer requirements at all levels, from casual gamers to full-blooded esports experts, from leisure to professional. Cutting-edge design, leading performance, and cleverly conceived features all play key roles in how AOC is leading the gaming monitor pack, whether it's for entry-, medium-, or high-level gamers. Its 2020 collaboration with renowned Porsche Design to create the PD27 monitor, a perfect fusion of form and function, was a perfect illustration of this, while the striking AG273FXR 'Pink Power' Agon monitor dared to challenge design boundaries while fostering empowerment among its gaming audience.

AOC's drive to work in sync with current performance trends has resulted in higher refresh rates, now up to a whopping 360Hz, larger panel sizes, 1000R curvature, mini-LED backlighting, and, in answer to increasing demand, "Super Wide" and "Ultra Wide" (21:9 and 32:9) monitors. Add in all the benefits of the 240Hz refresh rates selected in many models and Nvidia G-SYNC Ultimate and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro anti-tearing technologies and it is clear to see users get the very best gaming experience. Positive peer reviews across the board in trade and consumer publications have been further evidence of the fundamental success of AOC's market and product strategy. With AOC carrying off prestigious design awards such as RedDot Design Awards in 2020, the strategy is clearly working.





Said Kevin Wu, General Manager of MMD Singapore, "We feel this achievement is a significant recognition of the design and brand excellence that we strive to maintain, even in a situation where this high-growth sector has been given an unexpected boost by the pandemic. Populations worldwide looked for answers to the boredom of being forced to stay home, while many also needed to invest in new equipment for Working from Home (WFH). Going forward, we are determined to continue our leadership role in this hugely competitive field."

As evidence of AOC's success in meeting its audiences' needs, the company launched its own highly popular 'AOC Masters Tournament' esports event in Asia in 2020, quickly gaining an enthusiastic online following, with tens of thousands of participants and followers tracking the fortunes of the esports teams as they battled for the inaugural Masters crown. In this space, AOC further enhanced its brand recognition through collaborations with champion esports teams such as G2 and RNG as well as a long-term event partnership with Redbull and collaboration with the IeSF (International Esports Federation).

Continued Kevin Wu, "AOC's ongoing advancements in monitor technologies have been key to our market successes, and we're particularly proud of some of the high-end monitor ranges that we've launched, such as the premium Agon4, the Porsche Design collaboration, and the G3 Series. These will provide benchmark platforms for our efforts to consolidate our current market position in gaming monitors, with ongoing success a real goal, as we continue to listen and work with the gaming community, and in particular its new members, globally."





*Source: IDC Quarterly Gaming Tracker - Gaming Monitor 2020Q4 (≥100Hz)





About Agon:

To match the increasing demand for a competitive edge and top-tier performance, AOC launched Agon -- AOC's specialist gaming monitor brand. Named after the Ancient Greek word for "struggle" or "contest", the Agon brand represents AOC's engagement with the world of gaming. In addition to embracing new technologies, we've put our money where our mouth is by sponsoring many leading eSports events and teams -- actively driving the emergence of gaming as the global profession it has become today. Whether you're an eSports professional or an aspiring home gamer, Agon's performance-driven specifications and convenient features will eliminate any obstacle encountered on the path to glory.





About AOC:

Sold in over 120 countries, AOC is a market leader in electronic displays and is positioned to be one of the top global brands in providing the best display technology to users worldwide. With nearly 50 years of experience in market analysis and consumer feedback, AOC is dedicated to designing products that address rising technological trends, as well as the diverse and changing needs of different consumers. Our commitment is emphasized through AOC's slogan: 'Vision at Heart' -- at AOC, we've kept the hearts of our users in our vision, and we've kept their vision in our heart. Find out more about AOC at www.aocmonitorap.com



