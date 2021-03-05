Chinese premier vows to push for 'peaceful unification' with Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (李克強) on Friday (March 5) expressed Beijing's determination to pursue "peaceful unification" with Taiwan while upholding the "one-China policy" and "1992 Consensus" as the foundation for cross-strait stability.

Speaking at the National People's Congress, China's annual parliamentary meeting, Li stressed that the Chinese government will continue its strategies to promote unification with Taiwan. He said the communist regime will remain vigilant and resolutely deter "separatist activities" that push for Taiwan's independence.

Li said China will promote exchanges and integrated development across the Taiwan Strait to shape a "bright future of rejuvenation of the Chinese nation." He also claimed Taiwanese will receive equal treatment to their Chinese counterparts under Beijing's rule.

In regard to Hong Kong and Macau, Li said Beijing will continue to follow the principle of "one country, two systems" and protect the country's legal mechanisms. He added that Beijing is determined to guard against interference by foreign governments in the two special administrative regions.

Meanwhile, Li said the Chinese government should adopt "independent and peaceful" foreign policies to enhance relations with the global community, interacting with other countries based on mutual respect and benefits to "direct the world toward the right direction."