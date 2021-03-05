Alexa
US head of Indo-Pacific Command urges continued arms sales to Taiwan

'US must encourage Taiwan to invest in national defense': Admiral Philip Davidson

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/03/05 12:32
Commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Admiral Philip Davidson. (Department of Defense photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Admiral Philip Davidson, the commander of the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, said Thursday (March 4) it is vital that the U.S. continue arms sales to Taiwan and encourage the East Asian nation to invest in national defense.

Davidson spoke with Eric Sayers, a visiting fellow at Washington-based think tank the American Enterprise Institute, Thursday afternoon at a talk titled “A conversation with U.S. Indo-Pacific Command’s Adm. Philip Davidson.”

The admiral pointed out that the Indo-Pacific is one of the most critical regions in the world and that it will face many challenges between today and 2026. He said he worries China may try to alter the current situation permanently as it seeks a new world order in which it is above international law.

Davidson explained that the Pacific Deterrence Initiative proposed by the U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) is a priority in the department’s annual budget.

According to the U.S. Naval Institute, the DOD is seeking US$4.68 billion for the initiative in the 2022 fiscal year. The Indo-Pacific Command will use the funds to deploy Aegis missile defense systems, tactical radars, and other military facilities in Guam and Palau to strengthen defense capabilities, Davidson stated.

When asked about his views on the tensions in the Taiwan Strait, Davidson said that in the past few months, there has been an “uptick” in Chinese military activity that he described as a “fabric of the region.” He noted that in addition to Chinese coast guard ships sailing near the disputed Diaoyutai Islands, Beijing is frequently dispatching military planes into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone.

He stated that he is “deeply concerned about the next six years.” At the turn of the century, Taiwan’s military capabilities exceeded China’s; however, he remarked that this “is no longer the case.”

Davidson said encouraging Taiwan to invest in its own national defense is a “very important approach that the Department [of Defense] needs to take,” adding that “consistent arms sales to Taiwan are critically important.”
