Stormo, Camper lift Siena over Canisius 73-66

By Associated Press
2021/03/05 10:53
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Jackson Stormo scored 18 points as Siena beat Canisius 73-66 on Thursday night.

Manny Camper added 17 points, Jordan King scored 15 and Jalen Pickett had 15 for the Saints (12-3, 12-3 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Camper also had 11 rebounds, while Pickett posted seven rebounds and six assists.

Malek Green had 21 points for the Golden Griffins (6-5, 6-5). Majesty Brandon added 12 points. Armon Harried had six rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-03-05 13:18 GMT+08:00

