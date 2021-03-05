Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Diawara leads Stetson over Bellarmine 73-70 in Atlantic Sun

By Associated Press
2021/03/05 10:48
Diawara leads Stetson over Bellarmine 73-70 in Atlantic Sun

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Mahamadou Diawara had 17 points and 11 rebounds to lead No. 7 seed Stetson to a 73-70 win over second-seeded Bellarmine in the Atlantic Sun Conference tournament quarterfinals on Thursday night.

Diawara made a go-ahead layup with 29 seconds left and teammate Christiaan Jones added two free throws with 0.2 remaining to seal it.

Stetson advances to play top-seeded Liberty on Friday.

Jones had 19 points and nine rebounds for Stetson (11-13). Rob Perry added six assists.

Dylan Penn had 19 points for the Knights (13-7). CJ Fleming added 18 points and Pedro Bradshaw had 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-03-05 11:52 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Taiwanese buy entire year's worth of pineapple exports to China in 4 days
Taiwanese buy entire year's worth of pineapple exports to China in 4 days
Beijing plans to build highway connecting China to Taiwan by 2035
Beijing plans to build highway connecting China to Taiwan by 2035
Taiwanese-Japanese table tennis stars to divorce
Taiwanese-Japanese table tennis stars to divorce
Taiwan destroys more than 280 kg of TWG chamomile tea from Egypt
Taiwan destroys more than 280 kg of TWG chamomile tea from Egypt
US congressmen introduce bill to end 'one-China' policy, normalize ties with Taiwan
US congressmen introduce bill to end 'one-China' policy, normalize ties with Taiwan
CDC issues norovirus warning after Taiwan sees surge in cases
CDC issues norovirus warning after Taiwan sees surge in cases
Biowarfare history of China's Sinopharm vaccine maker raises questions
Biowarfare history of China's Sinopharm vaccine maker raises questions
Germany to send 1st warship through South China Sea in nearly 2 decades
Germany to send 1st warship through South China Sea in nearly 2 decades
Cops gun down gangster in Taiwan's Kaohsiung
Cops gun down gangster in Taiwan's Kaohsiung