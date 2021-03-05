Pelicans' Zion Williamson sits out against Miami Heat

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans Pelicans All-Star Zion Williamson was scratched from the lineup shortly before the club's game against Miami on Thursday night because of a toe injury.
Williamson missed just his second game of the season on the same day he was picked to play for Team Durant in Sunday's All-Star Game.
It’s unclear how the injury might affect Williamson’s status for the All-Star Game.
Williamson had played in 34 of New Orleans' first 35 games this season, averaging 25.6 points an 7.2 rebounds in a little more than 33 minutes per game.
With the 6-foot-6, 280-pound Williamson out, Pelicans coach Stan Van Gundy opened the game against the Heat with a smaller, three-guard lineup that included the 6-5, 215-pound Josh Hart on the floor in place of Williamson.
