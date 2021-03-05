Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Pelicans' Zion Williamson sits out against Miami Heat

By Associated Press
2021/03/05 10:05
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) goes to the basket over Utah Jazz forward Georges Niang, left, and center Rudy Gobert, right, in the ...

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) goes to the basket over Utah Jazz forward Georges Niang, left, and center Rudy Gobert, right, in the ...

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans Pelicans All-Star Zion Williamson was scratched from the lineup shortly before the club's game against Miami on Thursday night because of a toe injury.

Williamson missed just his second game of the season on the same day he was picked to play for Team Durant in Sunday's All-Star Game.

It’s unclear how the injury might affect Williamson’s status for the All-Star Game.

Williamson had played in 34 of New Orleans' first 35 games this season, averaging 25.6 points an 7.2 rebounds in a little more than 33 minutes per game.

With the 6-foot-6, 280-pound Williamson out, Pelicans coach Stan Van Gundy opened the game against the Heat with a smaller, three-guard lineup that included the 6-5, 215-pound Josh Hart on the floor in place of Williamson.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-03-05 11:51 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Taiwanese buy entire year's worth of pineapple exports to China in 4 days
Taiwanese buy entire year's worth of pineapple exports to China in 4 days
Beijing plans to build highway connecting China to Taiwan by 2035
Beijing plans to build highway connecting China to Taiwan by 2035
Taiwanese-Japanese table tennis stars to divorce
Taiwanese-Japanese table tennis stars to divorce
Taiwan destroys more than 280 kg of TWG chamomile tea from Egypt
Taiwan destroys more than 280 kg of TWG chamomile tea from Egypt
US congressmen introduce bill to end 'one-China' policy, normalize ties with Taiwan
US congressmen introduce bill to end 'one-China' policy, normalize ties with Taiwan
CDC issues norovirus warning after Taiwan sees surge in cases
CDC issues norovirus warning after Taiwan sees surge in cases
Biowarfare history of China's Sinopharm vaccine maker raises questions
Biowarfare history of China's Sinopharm vaccine maker raises questions
Germany to send 1st warship through South China Sea in nearly 2 decades
Germany to send 1st warship through South China Sea in nearly 2 decades
Cops gun down gangster in Taiwan's Kaohsiung
Cops gun down gangster in Taiwan's Kaohsiung