Pelicans' Zion Williamson sits out against Miami Heat

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) goes to the basket over Utah Jazz forward Georges Niang, left, and center Rudy Gobert, right, in the ... New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) goes to the basket over Utah Jazz forward Georges Niang, left, and center Rudy Gobert, right, in the first half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Monday, March 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans Pelicans All-Star Zion Williamson was scratched from the lineup shortly before the club's game against Miami on Thursday night because of a toe injury.

Williamson missed just his second game of the season on the same day he was picked to play for Team Durant in Sunday's All-Star Game.

It’s unclear how the injury might affect Williamson’s status for the All-Star Game.

Williamson had played in 34 of New Orleans' first 35 games this season, averaging 25.6 points an 7.2 rebounds in a little more than 33 minutes per game.

With the 6-foot-6, 280-pound Williamson out, Pelicans coach Stan Van Gundy opened the game against the Heat with a smaller, three-guard lineup that included the 6-5, 215-pound Josh Hart on the floor in place of Williamson.

