Taiwan, US creating partnership opportunities with Eswatini

Business leaders from the three countries discuss high-tech sector collaboration

By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Contributing Writer
2021/03/05 11:12
King Mswati III of Eswatini and Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen. 

King Mswati III of Eswatini and Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan and the U.S. are working with Eswatini to identify private sector opportunities to bolster the information technology industry in the Southern African country.

The Taiwanese and U.S. embassies in the Kingdom of Eswatini teamed up with the country’s government to host a virtual Partnership Opportunity Delegation in which Taiwanese and American business executives met virtually with Eswatini Minister of Commerce Manqoba Khumalo, according to a U.S. State Department press release on March 4.

The event featured Taiwan Ambassador to Eswatini Jeremy Liang (梁洪昇), U.S. Ambassador to Eswatini Jeanne Maloney, the U.S. State Department’s Managing Director for Global Partnerships Thomas Debass, and Prosper Africa’s Managing Director for Africa Operations Brinton Bohling.

During the meeting, business leaders from Eswatini, Taiwan, and the U.S. discussed several areas involving high-tech collaboration, including the development of a regional eCommerce center located in Eswatini that could serve all of Southern Africa. The next step will be to build upon the key sector opportunities identified during the meeting.

Two weeks ago, Eswatini's King Mswati III said that he had recovered from COVID-19 after taking an antiviral drug Taiwan had sent to him. Eswatini is Taiwan's only official diplomatic ally in Africa.
Eswatini
Taiwan Ambassador Jeremy Liang
Partnership Opportunity Delegation

Updated : 2021-03-05 11:50 GMT+08:00

