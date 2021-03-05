Wife of Taiwanese table tennis star admits to staying in hotel with another man

Fukuhara seen walking with male companion. (Josei Seven photo) Fukuhara seen walking with male companion. (Josei Seven photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Reports surfaced Wednesday (March 3) alleging that Japanese table tennis star Fukuhara Ai (福原愛) had stayed overnight with a man who was not her Taiwanese husband, elite ping pong athlete Chiang Hung-chieh (江宏傑), but she claims they had stayed in separate rooms.

Japanese magazine Josei Seven on Wednesday posted images of Fukuhara walking into a hotel with an unidentified Japanese man and checking out with him the next day. In response to the report, Fukuhara acknowledged that the two had indeed stayed in the same hotel, but she insisted each had spent the night in their own room.

According to the report, the man has been photographed walking with Fukuhara in public on numerous occasions recently, with one media outlet posting 55 photos of them together on various outings. According to Japanese media reports, the two had met each other through a mutual friend six or seven years ago.



Before the incident in question, which took place in February, the two had dinner in the Yokohama Chinatown. Afterward, Fukuhara was photographed climbing over a railing to dart into the man's car.

At the end of the night, they were seen checking into a hotel. The pair was spotted leaving it together the next day.

The two have been photographed together and interacting with each other on numerous occasions. Japanese media has also photographed the man visiting Fukukara's home, where he stayed the night.



In response to the reports of her spending time with an unidentified man, she told Josei Seven that she has been "very emotionally unstable recently." Amid rumors that she is preparing to divorce Chiang, Fukuhara Fukuhara on Thursday (March 4) released a statement through her company Omusubi in which she apologized for the "worries and troubles" caused by the media reports.



Although Fukuhara has denied having an affair, Tokyo Sports cited Japanese attorney Yokokume Katsuhito as saying that in legal terms, it is black and white. The numerous photos and videos of her with the man and the fact that they spent tonight at the same location can be taken as "favorable evidence."

Yokokume pointed out that because the two are from different countries, the divorce proceedings are complex. The outcome will be different depending on whether it is filed in Japan or Taiwan.

He added that in addition to disputes between the two adults over matters such as assets, the question of custody of their two children will come into play. In Japan, custody is granted to only one parent, while the legal system in Taiwan allows for the possibility of joint custody.

As for compensation, he said that in both Taiwan and Japan, a person can demand compensation if their spouse is found to have been unfaithful. If the third party knowingly engages in a relationship with a married person, the aggrieved spouse can sue them for compensation, according to Yokokume.



