Lusane carries Campbell over Radford in Big South tourney

By Associated Press
2021/03/05 09:54
RADFORD, Va. (AP) — Joshua Lusane had 14 points, eight rebounds and five assists as Campbell got past Radford 78-60 in the semifinals of the Big South Conference tournament on Thursday night.

Jordan Whitfield had 11 points for Campbell (17-9). Cedric Henderson Jr. added 10 points.

Fah’Mir Ali had 19 points for the Highlanders (15-12). Bryan Hart added 16 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-03-05 11:50 GMT+08:00

